Political expert explains impact on western Massachusetts of Russian invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Just as diplomats at a last-minute United Nations Security Council meeting were pleading for peace Wednesday night, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

“For so many, it conjures up thoughts of the past, of the worst, of evil,” said 22News political consultant Tony Cignoli.

Russian President and former KGB officer Vladimir Putin said this is all to protect the lives of civilians in two eastern regions of Ukraine that he recognized as independent territories earlier this week. The attack prompted sanctions on Russia from around the world.

Cignoli told 22News this is now more than politics for President Biden. He will need to step up and be a leader for the U.S. and our allies.

“This will re-enforce the importance of the United States, the seat we’ve always had at the table. It’s us, we are that major super power on the other side of Putin.”

There are major implications here in western Massachusetts, too. There are large Ukrainian and Russian populations in cities like West Springfield, Westfield and Ludlow. Cignoli said the conflict is now a major concern for people who live here and have family in eastern Europe. This was proved in a recent poll on voter concerns.

“Ukraine has entered into the top three major concerns of electorate in western Massachusetts, even though we’re only asking state and municipal questions,” Cignoli explained.

Another impact in western Massachusetts is Barnes Air National Guard Base and Westover Air Reserve.

“We’ll be watching and seeing what aspects may kick in for the U.S. to utilize Westover, especially for sending supplies and military support – not in people, but equipment – over there,” Cignoli said.

