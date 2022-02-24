ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Political expert explains impact on western Massachusetts of Russian invasion

By Taylor Knight
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2BNy_0eO2RU8r00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Just as diplomats at a last-minute United Nations Security Council meeting were pleading for peace Wednesday night, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

“For so many, it conjures up thoughts of the past, of the worst, of evil,” said 22News political consultant Tony Cignoli.

Russian President and former KGB officer Vladimir Putin said this is all to protect the lives of civilians in two eastern regions of Ukraine that he recognized as independent territories earlier this week. The attack prompted sanctions on Russia from around the world.

Photos: Russia attacks Ukraine

Cignoli told 22News this is now more than politics for President Biden. He will need to step up and be a leader for the U.S. and our allies.

“This will re-enforce the importance of the United States, the seat we’ve always had at the table. It’s us, we are that major super power on the other side of Putin.”

There are major implications here in western Massachusetts, too. There are large Ukrainian and Russian populations in cities like West Springfield, Westfield and Ludlow. Cignoli said the conflict is now a major concern for people who live here and have family in eastern Europe. This was proved in a recent poll on voter concerns.

“Ukraine has entered into the top three major concerns of electorate in western Massachusetts, even though we’re only asking state and municipal questions,” Cignoli explained.

Another impact in western Massachusetts is Barnes Air National Guard Base and Westover Air Reserve.

“We’ll be watching and seeing what aspects may kick in for the U.S. to utilize Westover, especially for sending supplies and military support – not in people, but equipment – over there,” Cignoli said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Ludlow, MA
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Photos: Russian troops advance on Kyiv

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Ukraine#Russian#Kgb#Ukrainian#Westover Air Reserve#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

How will the Russian invasion impact PA?

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Russian invasion can be felt in the United States and in Erie. Since Russia is one of the biggest exporters of oil, this hits our financial markets. “They impact all of our financial markets just like everywhere else. As a matter of fact, the Russian market right now as we […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WWLP

What does the Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Even as gunfire sounded in Ukraine's capital, natural gas kept flowing normally Friday through the major pipelines from Russia to Europe. But the invasion and accompanying sanctions are casting a shadow over longstanding energy ties, both for the coming weeks and longer term.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy