ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

An icy mix arrives before the Friday morning commute

By Eric Finkenbinder
abc27.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday’s high of 66 degrees was the warmest temperature so far this year! Gusty northwest winds quickly turned a spring afternoon into a winter-chilled evening now that many areas are dropping into the 30s. This cold air will set the stage for icy conditions...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Freezing rain and sleet tonight, slick Friday morning commute

Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Temperature#Meteorologist
KCCI.com

Slick conditions target morning commute

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Messy wintry mix overnight and into Tuesday. Minor accumulations of ice and snow possible. Thursday, a batch of light snow will move through during the afternoon/evening. Very minor accumulations possible. Quieter weather returning late week and into the weekend. Summary:
IOWA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wintry mix, icy conditions pose challenge for drivers in commute

MILWAUKEE - It was a slippery commute for many in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Because of the dangerous travel, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a weather emergency. City offices, health clinics, and libraries were all closed for the day. Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
WLUC

Overnight subzero temps before winter storm arrives Friday

An arctic chill settling in Upper Michigan Thursday night, driven by northwesterly winds that aid in lake effect snow (LES) production over the southern shores of Lake Superior. LES chances diminish before Friday’s sunrise, but the reprieve from snow is brief as an Alberta Clipper winter system storms into Upper Michigan. Snow chances begin in the western counties mid-morning and then eastward during the day. Moderate to heavy snow is possible, resulting in slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow -- *adjust driving speed and proceed with caution due to occasional white-out conditions*. Winds increase during the afternoon, with potential gusts over 35mph -- by evening, gusts can exceed 50mph at times. Lake effect snow transitions Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations range from 1-6″, with 6″+ possible in eastern locations.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Snowy and icy roads Thursday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Snow came down overnight, leaving a couple of inches in the Metro. Roads are snowy and wet, but with temperatures in the teens, black ice is forming. You may also need some extra time to dust the snow off the car. The storm is clearing out, and only the far east plains are seeing ongoing snow as of early this morning. Additional snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains through the mid-afternoon, with a dusting to 2″ of additional accumulation possible.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry mix through Friday

Our counties along and to the north of I-70 are under a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as we track a wintry mix headed toward Central Ohio. Timing: We start off with light snow showers to the north, and a light wintry mix to the south during the morning hours. Those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KUTV

Snow leaves roads icy, snarls traffic during morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Early-morning commuters woke up to a fresh layer of snow on the roads Tuesday. There wasn't much snowfall, but lower temperatures caused it to stick to the roads and create slick driving conditions. Utah Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes in the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth arrives before changes Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s time to get outside and enjoy another round of spring-like weather as we move through the work week. It’s a warmer start as you plan to begin the day with plenty of sunshine for the first half of today. A few more clouds will arrive today but we will remain dry for most locations. An isolated shower at 20% cannot be ruled out with a mix of clouds this afternoon.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KRQE News 13

Messy Thursday morning commute possible for some

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system is bringing rain, snow, and wind to New Mexico. A band of heavier snow will likely set up early Thursday morning from the East Mountains up to Santa Fe and the Jemez. A band of heavier snow will develop out near Gallup...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Icy Mix Moves Back into Ozarks

We’re not done with the wintry weather yet as part 2 of this winter storm moves in today. Another area of low pressure moves up from the southwest and this will bring a reinvigorated chance of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The majority of the preicp. today will likely fall as freezing rain and sleet, with the heaviest falling off to the SE of the metro.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTRE

Some ice accumulations likely on morning commute

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting out cloudy and cold. A few areas of fog are possible this morning. Mist and drizzle will begin to pick up with some more moderate rainfall possible by late morning and midday. Areas within the winter weather advisory and winter storm watch will see periods of freezing rain and sleet.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy