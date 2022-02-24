An icy mix arrives before the Friday morning commute

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Snow came down overnight, leaving a couple of inches in the Metro. Roads are snowy and wet, but with temperatures in the teens, black ice is forming. You may also need some extra time to dust the snow off the car. The storm is clearing out, and only the far east plains are seeing ongoing snow as of early this morning. Additional snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains through the mid-afternoon, with a dusting to 2″ of additional accumulation possible.

