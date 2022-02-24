ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Family claims child was hurt in police custody during shooting investigation

By Daniel Smithson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCAfs_0eO2Ql5h00


PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of a man accused of shooting at police during a warrant search is accusing Pensacola Police of negligence, which resulted in the child being injured.

Corey Marioneaux, Jr. and his family say a child left in police custody was injured while police investigated the shooting on Feb. 3.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boy

“I need justice for my children,” said Moiya Dixon, the injured child’s mother. “I demand justice for my children.”

At about 5 a.m., the Pensacola Police Department served a high-risk warrant at a home in the 2500 block of North 7th Avenue.

Marioneaux was inside and shot at SWAT team member, according to police. Police returned fire but no one was hurt.

Marioneaux and his family claim he thought it was an intruder coming in the home.

At a press conference Thursday, Marioneaux’s lawyers called on the state attorney’s office to drop his charges because the gun was fired in self-defense.

“He grabbed his fire arm to protect his little boys from whatever was attempting to invade his home,” said attorney James Bryant with The Cochran Firm.

Man found guilty of kidnapping and violence assault

The family claims while police were investigating that shooting, a child removed from the home fell out of a police cruiser and injured his face.

“When the officer opened that door, guess what he did? He dropped (the boy) on his head,” said Bryant. “Smashed on the concrete.”

The family claims police tried to keep the boy’s mother from seeking medical attention.

“Why did they cancel EMS from sending him to a hospital? How could you ever cancel EMS from sending a 1-year-old child who suffered any type of head injury to the hospital while in your custody?” said Bryant. “Then, to tell the mother not to take him to the emergency room.”

Marioneaux and his lawyers are now calling for charges to be filed against the officers on scene. Several state and federal lawsuits against PPD will be filed on behalf of Marioneaux and his children, according to Bryant.

“How could you do that to somebody? How could you do that to a baby? I just don’t understand it,” said Dixon. “How dare you do this to my child and not take ownership?”

The Pensacola Police Department said it will not comment on the claims until the internal affairs investigation into the shooting is complete. The investigation is standard procedure when an officer fires his or her weapon.

.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Monroeville officers shot at during investigation

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Monroeville Police Department were investigating a shooting when someone started to fire at them at Bartley Avenue in Monroeville.  Officers were called to a home on Jan. 24 for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, someone began firing at them. Four police cars were hit […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 additional arrests made in shooting death of McComb 6-year-old

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, February 24, McComb police made two additional arrests in connection to the shooting that killed a six-year-old. Jakhyri Isaac, 17, and Eric Spurlock, 20, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 20 at Central Park in McComb. Oterrious Marks, 6, was […]
MCCOMB, MS
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.  Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cameron Eric Paulchek, who is wanted for: Trafficking fentanyl with intent to sell Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  Paulchek also has a warrant out for […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

4th Happy Hills suspect arrested, linked to another murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested a man who is believed to be involved in three murders.  Patrick Lewis, 21, was arrested by Mobile Police for the murders of Tony and Lelia Lewis, making him the fourth suspect in the case. The couple was found dead in their home after […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Man identified in homicide investigation at Cottage Hill

UPDATE (2/25/22 12:35 p.m.): The victim has been identified as Keith Fredricks, according to Mobile Police. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a homicide where a 19-year-old was shot and killed. Officers were called to the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road on Feb. 15 for a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man dies after shooting on Bernice Hudson Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed the man who was shot and injured in the shooting on Thursday, Feb. 24 on Bernice Hudson Drive has died from his injuries. The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. when officers found a 55-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. His condition at the time was life-threatening […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Pensacola Police#Swat#The Cochran Firm#Ems
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for National Street homicide in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men on Wednesday, February 23 in connection to a January 2022 homicide. Police said Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg, and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, were both charged with murder in connection to the death of Reginald Rogers, Jr., 20. The shooting happened on National Street […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman arrested for Vicksburg Walmart shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a Tallulah, Louisiana, woman in connection to a shooting that happened at the Vicksburg Walmart. Tonya Robinson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, February 23. She was charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Iowa Boulevard on Sunday, February 20. Police said Robinson appeared in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy