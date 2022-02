As he becomes much more familiar with his personnel, new University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer will find he has four players who are better than the rest. Two years ago, edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui was as disruptive as any college football player in America before he tore an Achilles tendon in the spring and then suffered either a shoulder or a head injury during the season. He should be at full strength this fall.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO