Gordy Kosfeld said doing the Polar Plunge for Camp Omega was not nearly as dangerous as some of the other things I have done at KDHL. I guess he was right? It can't be as dangerous as the wild cow milking contest at the Goodhue County Fair, jumping out of a little cage 250 feet in the air with a bungee cord strapped around my feet at the Rice County Fair, or sitting on top of a 250 pound alligator holding it's mouth shut so it can't bite me?

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO