ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

3 men wanted in robbery, attack in Goodwill parking lot

By Josh Auzenne
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said three men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attack in the parking lot of...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

LPSO takes burglary suspect into custody Sunday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of burglary who fled into a wooded area was taken into custody by deputies Sunday, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with their law enforcement partners, searched for Justin Dewally, 40, in the Juban/ Florida Blvd. area, according to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man allegedly steals 100 bucks from pizza place in Zachary

Zachary, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing $100 from a pizza place in Zachary while the employee was distracted, according to police. Zachary police said a man entered a local eatery on Thursday, Feb. 24, ordered a pepperoni...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs homeowner shoots armed intruder, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs homeowner shot an armed suspect who entered his home Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. A man told the sheriff’s office to defend himself when he saw an intruder in his house with a gun, officials say. It turns out the two men knew each other, they said.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Springfield man killed in overnight crash, Troopers say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating an overnight crash that killed a Springfield in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 on Pumpkin Center Road (LA 1249) near Isabella Lane. Investigators say Taylor Buchanan, 25, of Springfield,...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

GRAPHIC VIDEO: 1 injured in gas station shooting in New Orleans; ‘person of interest’ sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained shocking video of a shooting incident recorded last Thursday (Feb. 24) at a Bullard Avenue gas station. New Orleans police on Monday asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection to the shooting, which left one man injured. Police are seeking to interview 24-year-old Devin Bateman, but stopped short of labeling him a suspect in the event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

BRFD, St. George FD honor late Grosse Tete fire chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments partnered on Monday, Feb. 28 to show respect to long-time Grosse Tete Fire Chief Michael Lee Hughes. The two fire departments displayed an American flag over a roadway to honor the late Chief Hughes.
GROSSE TETE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Goodwill#Crime Stoppers#Ebrso
WAFB

Baker man behind bars for deadly hit and run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly hitting a pedestrian pushing a car and then fleeing the crash’s scene, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to BRPD, homicide investigators arrested Tevin Myles, 31, of Baker, on Saturday, Feb. 26 on charges of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed by her husband, who then tried to take his own life, on Thursday, Feb. 24, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald. St. Mary Street in New Roads is typically a quiet street, but on Friday, Feb. 25 neighbors are wondering what happened Thursday night between Veronica Cobb, 52, and James Cobb, 61.
NEW ROADS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WAFB

1 injured in shooting; police investigating multiple scenes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they’re investigating two different scenes, after one man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Police confirmed they were first called out to a reported shooting in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person in critical condition after shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Scenic Highway sent one man to the hospital in critical condition Friday morning, according to emergency officials. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says authorities responded to a reported shooting in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tractor rolled over man’s leg during Endymion parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was injured Saturday night (Feb. 27) when a tractor rolled over his leg during the Endymion parade. The New Orleans EMS said it happened near the intersection of Canal and North Roman streets. The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies need help finding woman who skipped court appearance on drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a suspect wanted for contempt of court charges. According to officials, Ashley Simoneaux, 35, is wanted on contempt of court charges for possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, two counts of possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Fire engulfs home on Hooper Road

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A large fire fully engulfed a home on Hooper Road Wednesday night, Feb. 23, according to Central officials. Firefighters with Central Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. to a house in the 14,000 block of Hooper Road in Central, said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

More PPP fraud investigations underway in metro BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe confirms his office is currently prosecuting six additional cases of alleged fraud in metro Baton Rouge connected to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The office, which covers the Middle District of Louisiana, did not provide any further information about the six...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy