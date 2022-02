An Indiana teen who killed his younger siblings in order to "free them from Satan and hell" has been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Nickalas Kedrowitz,17, was 13-years-old when he carried out the killings, which left his 23-month-old half sister and 11-month-old stepbrother dead. The Indianapolis Star first reported the story. Kedrowitz was sentenced to two 50-year prison terms earlier this week.He killed the children May and July of 2017. The children were both found unresponsive by police in the family's home. Both children had been left in the teen's care at the time of their deaths....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO