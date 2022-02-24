ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets host Celtics on TNT as NBA returns to action

By Brian Fleurantin
netsdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe back on the block. The Brooklyn Nets have been off for a week, and the time off did them some good. As they gear up for the stretch run and hopes of avoiding the playin, they’re going to need a lot to go right for them. When last we saw...

www.netsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Nba Players#Tnt#The Brooklyn Nets#The Washington Wizards#The Boston Celtics#The Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash gives key update on Goran Dragic’s Nets debut

Like they were a season ago, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the most fortunate teams in this season’s NBA buyout market. Last year they landed Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. That duo has provided a big lift to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at different times since coming aboard. Griffin was key back in 2021, and Aldridge has been instrumental during the 2022 campaign. Now they’ve landed another former All-Star player who was at the top of many contenders’ wish lists, in Goran Dragic.
NBA
NECN

WATCH: Isaiah Thomas Scores 33 Points Vs. Maine Celtics

WATCH: I.T. scores 33 in win over Maine Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After putting on a show in his first two NBA G League outings, Isaiah Thomas likely had extra motivation entering Thursday night's game with the Grand Rapids Gold. That's because it came against the Maine...
NBA
Centre Daily

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Slam Dunk Deposit Bonus for NBA on TNT

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Every online sportsbook is going to tell you that it has the best sign-up bonus. After all, it’s how sportsbooks attract new players. But believe us when we tell you that Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETCZR is the ultimate sign-up bonus in the sports betting industry today.
NBA
CharlotteObserver.com

BetMGM Bonus Code Scores on $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA on TNT

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NBA is back on Thursday night as we begin the home stretch of the 2022 regular season. The action begins with a pair of excellent matchups on the NBA on TNT, and you’ve got the opportunity to earn $200 in free bets if any of those teams make one 3-pointer. It’s all possible with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which is currently giving players the option of two incredible sign-up offers.
NBA
Centre Daily

FanDuel Promo Code Scores NBA On TNT Risk-Free Bet, Parlay Deal

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Does it get any better than the home stretch of the NBA’s regular season? Teams are jockeying for positioning in each conference, we’ve got former title favorites slated for the Play-In Tournament and the MVP race remains wide open. Even better news for NBA fans? The FanDuel promo code offer is giving all new customers a risk-free bet up to $1,000!
NBA
Sacramento Bee

DraftKings Promo Code A Winner With Deposit Match for NBA on TNT

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We’ve got great news for bettors who have been looking for the right time to start their sports betting experience: The DraftKings promo code deal being offered right now is putting money in bettors’ pockets before they’ve even placed a bet. You may have heard the adage in betting that there’s no such thing as a sure thing, but the DraftKings promo code offer is proving that to be untrue.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy