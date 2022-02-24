Every former Michigan State football player selected in the USFL Draft
After 37 years, the United States Football League is back. To get things started, the league began refilling its ranks via the 2022 USFL Draft.
Unlike the NFL Draft, in which teams can select any player, regardless of position, at any time, the USFL drafted position groups by round in this order:
- Round 1: Quarterbacks
- Rounds 2-4: Edge Rushers/Defensive Ends
- Rounds 5-7: Offensive Tackles
- Round 8-11: Cornerbacks
- Round 12: Quarterbacks
- Rounds 13-17: Wide Receivers
- Rounds 18-19: Safeties
- Round 20: Centers
- Round 21: Inside Linebackers
- Rounds 22-23: Offensive Guards
- Rounds 24-26: Defensive/Nose Tackles
- Rounds 27-28: Running Backs and Fullbacks
- Rounds 29-31: Outside Linebackers
- Round 32: Kickers
- Round 33: Punters
- Round 34: Tight Ends/H-backs
- Round 35: Long Snappers
At the conclusion of the draft, three former Michigan State Spartans had been selected by USFL Franchises:
Taiwan Jones — Michigan Panthers
Tyler Higby — Houston Gamblers
Matt Seybert — Pittsburgh Maulers
Comments / 0