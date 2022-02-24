ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Actual greenhouse gas volumes exceed official reports

Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Wayne Christian wanted to brag, he said, rocking in his burgundy leather chair atop the dais of the powerful Railroad Commission of Texas. Colleagues and staff were doing “a darn good job,” and people who “gripe about the environmental issues” were...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Federal court halts Biden's social cost of greenhouse gas order

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has halted a Biden administration policy that requires federal agencies to consider the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions from regulations and other actions. Judge James Cain Jr. ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Gas#Natural Gas#Oil Wells#Oil And Gas#Ap#Railroad Commission#Christian
Washington Monthly

The Supreme Court Will Consider Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Be Afraid.

On February 28, the Supreme Court will hear West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. In addition to potentially ominous implications for American climate change policy, this environmental case may also give what The New York Times’s Jesse Wegman recently called the Court’s “turbocharged right-wing supermajority” a chance to rework the allocation of power among Congress, the judiciary, and the executive branch. In the near term, a loss for the EPA would likely sabotage President Joe Biden’s vow to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dramatically by 2030. Over time, a hard-right decision could cripple public interest regulation of a kind that has so successfully advanced American health, safety, and prosperity since the New Deal. The conservative justices appear to be pursuing their aims without regard to customary norms of judicial self-discipline. To fully understand their current campaign, however, we need to follow two stories—one about the procedural handling of next week’s case, and the other about the majority’s dubious constitutional vision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
bloomberglaw.com

Greenhouse Gas Regulation: SCOTUS Should Decide Not to Decide

The U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 28 will hear oral argument in a case challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. How should the court decide the case? By declining to decide it at all. The justices can’t properly evaluate the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy