There are still several months separating today, and the day Audi reveals the redesigned E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback crossovers. Rumors point to the automaker giving the pair a thorough mid-cycle redesign that goes a bit beyond the typical front and rear restyle, like Audi potentially renaming it to the Q8 E-Tron. We’ll have to wait for Audi to confirm that, but until then, new spy shots show off what some of those visual changes will look like when the new model debuts later this year.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO