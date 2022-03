The Witcher star Henry Cavill has made the trip of a lifetime – to visit the home of his beloved Warhammer 40,000. Earlier today, the Warhammer Community social media team shared a photo of Cavill visiting the Games Workshop headquarters. Cavill looks pleased as punch to be standing in one of the filming studios for Games Workshop, which seemingly hints that Cavill will appear in some sort of promotional video or an upcoming episode of one of Games Workshop's hobby shows that air weekly on the Warhammer+ streaming service. Perhaps the most impressive part is that Cavill took the time to take photos with multiple Games Workshop employees, all of whom look absolutely delighted to be meeting the former Superman and current Geralt of Rivia. You can see Cavill looking like he's finally found his people below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO