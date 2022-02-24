ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1.7 million Hondas are investigated over complaints they brake for no reason: At least six owners report crashes causing minor injuries after automated braking systems slammed on

By Associated Press, Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Nearly two million Honda SUV's are being investigated after complaints from drivers that the vehicles brake for no reason, leading to multiple collisions.

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas- including 2017-2019 CR-V SUVs and 2018 and 2019 Accord sedans- are stopping the vehicles for no reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced its probe on Thursday after the agency says it has received 278 complaints of sudden braking without warning in the models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5ap0_0eO2LtVy00
 One complain from a car owner in Fredericksburg, Virginia said in November 2019 two people were hurt when their 2018 CR-V came to a complete stop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8vxm_0eO2LtVy00
According to the complaints, automatic emergency braking systems in 2018 and 2019 Honda Accord sedans (pictured) are stopping the vehicles for no reason

In some cases the owners complained of unexpected speed reductions that could have led to rear collisions, while in six cases owners told the agency the problem did lead to collisions with minor injuries.

One complaint came from an unidentified car owner in Fredericksburg, Virginia, who said in November 2019 two people were hurt when their 2018 CR-V came to a complete stop.

'While driving on an interstate with no vehicles or obstacles stopped in front of me, my car automatically braked hard,' the owner wrote. 'It came to a complete stop on the interstate, which resulted in me getting rear-ended.'

The agency's probe will look into exactly how many vehicles are affected and how bad the problem is. The investigation could lead to a recall.

Honda said the company will cooperate with the investigation and asked consumers who experience any problems to contact their dealership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ipok_0eO2LtVy00
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints into automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfyAi_0eO2LtVy00
In February the agency began investigating 416,000 Tesla Models 3 and Y after receiving 354 complaints from owners about 'phantom braking' 

The Honda probe is the second investigation of automated braking systems opened by NHTSA in the past week after the agency began investigating 416,000 Tesla Models 3 and Y after receiving 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about 'phantom braking'

Teslas are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and 'Autopilot,' which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

It's the fourth formal investigation of Texas automaker in the past three years, and NHTSA is supervising 15 Tesla recalls since January of 2021.

While automatic emergency braking systems can stop crashes or slow vehicles if drivers are impaired or are not paying attention when something is in the way, they also can react to shadows, overpasses or other things that appear to be obstructions.

The systems, which are becoming more widespread, help prevent crashes or reduce their severity by applying the brakes for a driver.

The systems use cameras, radar and other sensors to see when a crash is imminent. They warn drivers to brake, and they brake vehicles automatically if the driver doesn't act quickly enough.

Consumer Reports found last December that more than 12 major automakers have equipped nearly all of their 2021 model year vehicles with the technology.

NHTSA also has started the regulatory process of requiring the systems for both heavy trucks and passenger vehicles.

CARS
