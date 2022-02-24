ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia ABC stores return to normal hours

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGeBm_0eO2LgHl00

RICHMOND, Va. -- All 396 Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will go back to their normal operating hours starting March 1.

The stores have been on reduced hours since January after the rise in COVID-19 cases made staffing difficult, officials said.

Now, they will open daily at 10 a.m. — except for the stores that regularly open later on Sundays.

Store closing times will remain the same, as those did not change in January. Those times vary by store.

“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” said Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC via press release. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

Customers can still place orders online for curbside pickup or home delivery in nearly all areas of the commonwealth.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Stores#Abc
WTVR CBS 6

How Richmonders celebrated 'Twosday'

As of the “Twos-Day holiday,” Dr. Catherine Franssen, a neuroscientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, said the day only falls a quirk in the Gregorian calendar, but she said the reason it stands out is instinctual to our brains, which are drawn to noticeable patterns of a reason.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy