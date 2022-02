Everyone knows how difficult it can be to lose weight, mainly if one is constantly preoccupied with other things, which makes it easier to avoid trying. This can also lead to quick weight gain because one does not have enough time to prepare nutritious foods or simply walk for 30 minutes. Every year, 49.1 percent of Americans attempt to lose weight and only a handful of them succeed. The majority fail because of diet, exercise frequency, and maybe drugs. People have tried and failed to lose weight, perhaps because of their diets. But this is not a panic situation since a solution is available.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 11 DAYS AGO