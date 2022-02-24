NAACP, Prosecutor Mat Heck speak on Lyft driver incident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two press conferences were held Thursday in response to a January 26 fatal incident involving two Lyft drivers and two teenagers.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. held a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said amended complaints and motions have been filed to transfer the two 15-year-old males from Dayton charged in the incident to be tried as adults.

Heck said his office is pushing for the transfer to adult court because it appears the juvenile system has not worked in preventing these teens from committing crimes. He said if they were to remain in the juvenile system, they would be released after six years, when they turn 21.

“There’s got to be some kind of meaningful supervision if we’re going to keep them from other crimes, but also keep the community safe. This isn’t working what was done with these two individuals. However, with increased supervision and extended, extended supervision, we think it makes a difference,” Heck said.

On January 26, 35-year-old Brandon Cooper of Beavercreek was found dead on the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue in Dayton. According to Lt. Hall with Dayton Police, officers were called to a report of gunshots heard after the reported robbery of another rideshare driver sometime after 1 a.m. on St. Agnes Street in Dayton. Hall said Cooper was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front seat of his car, which had crashed into a parked car.

“You don’t shoot someone, someone who is trying make a living, a defenseless, hardworking citizen, and think that you can excuse that,” Heck said.

Lt. Hall reported that four juveniles in total were arrested in connection to the two incidents. The teens are aged 15-16 and appeared in court on February 10 for a pre-trial.

According to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, two teens pleaded not guilty on all charges and were remanded to the Juvenile Justice Center (JJC).

Heck said charges were dropped and the other two teens originally thought to be involved were released. An investigation is ongoing into their involvement in the crimes.

One of the 15-year-olds was charged with the following:

Four counts of Murder

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

Three counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

The other 15-year-old has been charged with:

Four counts of Murder

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Heck said both teens had a history in the juvenile court system. Both had previous charges and probations and have been suspended from school several times. Heck said the teen who fired the gun was on probation at the time of the incident.

“Look at what we’ve been told, in the number of times they’ve been suspended from school and not in school, for fighting and other disruptions, you know, it might appear to some that these defendants spend more time on the streets committing crimes, causing problems, than they do being in school,” Heck said.

Dayton NAACP President Dr. Derrick Foward said Lyft has a duty to take ownership and responsibility for the incident. He said the fact that the company has not reached out to the families is “irresponsible.”

“The NAACP is calling on Lyft to take ownership, to take responsibility,” Foward said. “You had at least two and/or three red flags or indicators of other individuals being carjacked in the same vicinity. There should have been notifications sent to all Lyft drivers letting them know that this just occurred an hour ago. Be careful. We care about your safety.”

Brittney Cooper, Brandon Cooper’s wife, said the couple should be planning their lives together – not his funeral. The victim’s mother was also at the press conference and said Lyft has “his blood on their hands.”

