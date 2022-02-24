Menopause in the workplace: liability risks for employers

In his latest directive targeting transgender youth, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agencies to begin investigating gender-affirming care for transgender children as a potential form of “child abuse.” A recent opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was cited in Abbott’s letter to the state Department of Family and Protective Services, in which he stated that treatments like gender reassignment surgery or puberty blocking medications could “legally constitute child abuse under several provisions.” According to Abbott, Texas doctors, nurses, and teachers are all obligated to report child abuse, which will now encompass treatments for transgender children. The governor earlier pressured Family and Protective Services to apply the “child abuse” label back in August. Texas is one of many states moving to restrict treatments and care for transgender children.

