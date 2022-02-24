ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Menopause in the workplace: liability risks for employers

HRmagazine.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMenopause-related discrimination claims are typically brought under the Equality Act 2010 as claims for disability, sex and/or age discrimination. Compensation for discrimination is uncapped, so employers could face large awards. Menopause, the workplace and the law:. Menopause can be a ‘disability’ for the purpose of the Equality Act...

www.hrmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nursery worker who told bosses she was pregnant week after starting asked if keeping baby was a ‘good idea’

A nursery worker who was asked if keeping her baby was a ‘good idea’ after telling bosses she was pregnant has won a discrimination claim in court.Darci Topping, 23, was quizzed about her baby’s father, whether she would go through with the pregnancy then made redundant during the pandemic by managers at a Lancashire nursery, an employment tribunal heard.Ms Topping, who is now a mother to a one-year-old boy called Stanley, is set to receive compensation after successfully suing the Stepping Stones Nursery in Hoddlesden for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal.The hearing in Manchester heard that Ms Topping – who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox17

CDC proposes softer guidance on opioid prescriptions and doctors prescribing them

The nation's top public health agency is proposing changing — and in some instances, softening — guidelines for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's previous guidance was issued six years ago. It is credited with accelerating decreases in the kind of prescribing that ignited the worst overdose epidemic in U.S. history. But, officials say it also caused some doctors to cut off patients taking prescription painkillers too soon.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#Sex Discrimination#Age Discrimination#Health And Safety#Disability#Donnachie V#Merchant V Bt Plc#Gp
Wyoming News

Millions of Americans Are Taking Risky Opioid/Sedative Combo

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American adults take a potentially deadly duo of prescription opioid painkillers and sedatives at the same time, researchers warn. The side effects of concurrent use of opioids and sedatives such as benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium) may be even stronger in people who are also prescribed other types of sedatives or anxiety medications, the new research shows. To assess the...
HEALTH
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

A Screening Tool for Identifying Human Trafficking

Because trafficking is a hidden crime, detection of victims can be difficult. Many young people don’t fit the common trafficking victim profile and are never assessed. The Quick Youth Indicators for Trafficking (QYIT) is a useful screening tool. Rapid assessment means timely access to lifesaving services. Covenant House New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Age of natural menopause linked with intergenerational violence exposures

Research on women's violence exposure is timely as the COVID pandemic has elevated rates of intimate partner violence and child abuse. A new study shows that a woman's collective violence exposure—consisting of her own abuse and that of her child—speeds up reproductive aging to result in an earlier age of menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Wants Parents Investigated Over Health Care for Their Trans Kids

In his latest directive targeting transgender youth, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agencies to begin investigating gender-affirming care for transgender children as a potential form of “child abuse.” A recent opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was cited in Abbott’s letter to the state Department of Family and Protective Services, in which he stated that treatments like gender reassignment surgery or puberty blocking medications could “legally constitute child abuse under several provisions.” According to Abbott, Texas doctors, nurses, and teachers are all obligated to report child abuse, which will now encompass treatments for transgender children. The governor earlier pressured Family and Protective Services to apply the “child abuse” label back in August. Texas is one of many states moving to restrict treatments and care for transgender children.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Leader

Mississippi lawmakers request FDA resume chemical abortion pill oversight

Mississippi lawmakers were among 126 Senate and House leaders calling for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to restore stringent oversight of chemical abortion bills, including the in-person dispensing requirement the FDA suspended in December. On Friday the group issued a letter to newly-confirmed FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
World Economic Forum

5 ways employers can protect mental health in the workplace

COVID-19 has inflicted a serious mental health toll on many U.S. workers. Like other Americans, workers have lost loved ones, connections to friends and family, and the comforts of their daily social rhythms. The pandemic has also imposed a unique set of stresses on workers, including the risks of losing their job, rapid adjustments to working from home and additional workloads. And workers on the front line must face an increased risk of infection and increasingly aggressive customer interactions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Post

In Texas, it is the politicians who are abusing transgender children

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is locked in a contentious Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Gov. Greg Abbott is being criticized as not conservative enough from Republican opponents who want to deny him a third term. So it is probably not a coincidence of timing that just days before Tuesday’s primary, Mr. Paxton and Mr. Abbott set their sights on what they no doubt see as a convenient and easy political target: transgender youths and their parents.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy