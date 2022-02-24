Finding unused objects in policies

People give meaning to the world through the categorisation of objects. When and how does this process begin? By studying the gaze of 100 infants, scientists at the Institut des Sciences Cognitives Marc Jeannerod (CNRS/Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1) have demonstrated that, by the age of fourth months, babies can assign objects that they have never seen to the animate or inanimate category. These findings, published in PNAS on 15 February 2022, reveal measurable changes in neural organization, which reflect the transition from simply viewing the world to understanding it.
