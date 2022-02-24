Janesville crime at lowest levels in almost 40 years, police chief says

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville Police Chief David Moore says the city saw its lowest crime rate in nearly four decades in 2021, crediting an engaged community for the falling rates.

In an update posted Thursday, Chief Moore says Janesville saw a 14% decrease in crime in 2021 compared to 2020, including a 2% decrease in violent crime and a 16% decrease in property crime.

Altogether, Janesville has its lowest crime rate in almost 40 years and has cut crime in half over the last decade, Chief Moore said.

Courtesy: Janesville Police Department

“While the Janesville Police Department shares the crime statistics, it takes an entire community to drive down crime with the help of our schools, the Human Services Department, the YWCA / YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, connected and involved neighborhoods, and of most importance – good parenting; just to list a few,” Chief Moore said in a statement.

Courtesy: Janesville Police Department

In 2021, Janesville saw one homicide, 10 opiate overdose deaths and nine fatal traffic crashes.

A total of 1,322 crimes were reported by Janesville police in 2021, down from 1,544 in 2020 and 1,731 in 2019.