ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

5 arrests made in Gulf Coast Walmart arsons

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTkCo_0eO2Iecw00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Five people have been arrested in connection with a string of arsons at Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast.

Jeffery Sikes, Sean Bottorff, Michael Bottorff, Quinton Olson, and Alexander Olson all have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. All five currently live in Gulf Shores.

Sikes also faces an additional count of malicious destruction by fire. Alexander Olson faces two counts of malicious destruction by fire.

Court documents allege Sikes and Alexander Olson started a fire at the Walmart at the I-65 Service Road in Mobile on May 27, 2021. Court documents also allege Alexander Olson helped set a fire at the Walmart at Rangeline Road in Mobile on May 28, 2021.

Man found guilty of kidnapping and violence assault

Starting in May 2021, fires were being set inside Walmarts , two in Mobile and in Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss. The stores were open and full of customers at the time.

The FBI in Mobile confirms they executed search warrants Thursday morning to arrest the five.

According to court documents, the five men had a manifesto and were purposely setting fires to force Walmart to meet their demands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

2 charged for staging ambush at convenience store

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they allegedly tried to stage an ambush at a convenience store, according to an ECSO Facebook post.  Dominic Anthony Burleson and Jamaine Flowers were charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder and felony murder for a shooting that happened at […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested using infrared drones

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man using infrared drones. The man was arrested after deputies were called to a bar at 172 Woodruff Avenue East. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the parking lot pointing at them with a gun. Instead of sending a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Keonte Evans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keonte Evans, who was indicted in Mobile in April 2021. Last year, 25-year-old Evans was indicted in Mobile. At that time, […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

One injured after downtown Mobile shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman was shot on Monday, Feb 28 downtown Mobile according to Mobile Police. Around 8:30 p.m. MPD was flagged down at St. Louis and Claiborne Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, MPD discovered the incident occurred in the area of Springhill Avenue and Broad Street. MPD says the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man

FORT PICKENS, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for a missing Orange Beach man.  John Hayden, 63, left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Hayden was expected to return at midnight, but he did not return.  Coastguard Watchstanders later found a boat near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd victim identified in shooting at John Sims Parkway

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Niceville Police Department have identified another person who was killed in the shooting that happened at John Sims Parkway on Feb. 11. Bryson Tyrese Mitchem was identified as the second man who was killed during the shooting in a parking lot at John Sims Parkway. Mitchem, along with […]
NICEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Arsons#Walmarts#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Vehicle hits horse on Lott Road

UPDATE (2/28 10:08 p.m.): ALEA has said there are no injuries but the horse has died. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently working an accident where a vehicle hit a horse on Lott Road. The accident occurred on Lott Road just south of McCrary Road. The Mobile County Sheriff’s […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County school responds to possible bomb threat

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Bluewater Elementary School in Okaloosa County, Fla. allegedly received a bomb threat on Feb. 28, 2022, according to the principal of the school. According to a Facebook post, the school received the bomb threat through a phone call to the front desk. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after Monday morning pursuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people have been arrested after a pursuit Monday morning. A BCSO deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. on Feb 28 in the Rosinton community for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and began the […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

6-year-old killed, two critically injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27. Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy