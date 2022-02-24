ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police shoot, kill man in Avondale

By Lee Hedgepeth
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umDBP_0eO2IL3F00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham police shot and killed a man after an “altercation” around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Interim Chief Thurmond spoke briefly to members of the media about the incident, saying that police had been in an altercation with a man and that the man had been shot. The man was pronounced dead on scene, Thurmond said.

On Thursday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man fatally shot by officers as Keleen Rashad Connell, a 27-year-old Black man who resided in Vestavia Hills.

The chief deputy coroner’s initial remarks regarding the circumstances of Connell’s death suggest that multiple officers shot Connell, who sustained multiple gunshot wound injuries.

In his remarks, Thurmond claimed a firearm was recovered at the scene but did not respond to any questions from the press. Thurmond spoke for only 20 seconds before referring any inquiries to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who will lead the investigation into the shooting death.

A press release from Birmingham police issued after Thurmond’s comments said that officers encountered Connell in the Tom Brown Village Housing Community at approximately 5:54 p.m. A foot pursuit, the press release said, led to the 4300 block of Morris Avenue.

“During the interaction the suspect was shot,” the BPD statement said.

BPD added that officers “immediately rendered aid and summoned medical attention” and that “no officers were injured during this incident.”

Birmingham police’s statement referred to Connell as a “suspect,” but police have not said what he was suspected of.

Justin O’Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would not provide a comment Wednesday night.

“Any statement will be given at the directive of SBI when they have more information on the investigation,” O’Neal said Wednesday night. SBI, the State Bureau of Investigation, is the investigative division of ALEA.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

One injured after downtown Mobile shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman was shot on Monday, Feb 28 downtown Mobile according to Mobile Police. Around 8:30 p.m. MPD was flagged down at St. Louis and Claiborne Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, MPD discovered the incident occurred in the area of Springhill Avenue and Broad Street. MPD says the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Keonte Evans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keonte Evans, who was indicted in Mobile in April 2021. Last year, 25-year-old Evans was indicted in Mobile. At that time, […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

2 charged for staging ambush at convenience store

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they allegedly tried to stage an ambush at a convenience store, according to an ECSO Facebook post.  Dominic Anthony Burleson and Jamaine Flowers were charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder and felony murder for a shooting that happened at […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6-year-old killed, two critically injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27. Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

2nd victim identified in shooting at John Sims Parkway

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Niceville Police Department have identified another person who was killed in the shooting that happened at John Sims Parkway on Feb. 11. Bryson Tyrese Mitchem was identified as the second man who was killed during the shooting in a parking lot at John Sims Parkway. Mitchem, along with […]
NICEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Avondale#Police#Wiat#Sbi#Alea
WKRG News 5

Vehicle hits horse on Lott Road

UPDATE (2/28 10:08 p.m.): ALEA has said there are no injuries but the horse has died. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently working an accident where a vehicle hit a horse on Lott Road. The accident occurred on Lott Road just south of McCrary Road. The Mobile County Sheriff’s […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after Monday morning pursuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people have been arrested after a pursuit Monday morning. A BCSO deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. on Feb 28 in the Rosinton community for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and began the […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Man arrested using infrared drones

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man using infrared drones. The man was arrested after deputies were called to a bar at 172 Woodruff Avenue East. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the parking lot pointing at them with a gun. Instead of sending a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Family offers $1,000 reward after dog found shot to death

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WKRG) — “If you’re going to shoot an animal to kill it you’re going to shoot it in the front shoulder. I’m a deer hunter and I mean that’s what you do,” said Brent Stuart. Stuart’s dog, Paisley, was found shot to death last week near his home in Escatawpa. He says it […]
ESCATAWPA, MS
WKRG News 5

U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man

FORT PICKENS, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for a missing Orange Beach man.  John Hayden, 63, left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Hayden was expected to return at midnight, but he did not return.  Coastguard Watchstanders later found a boat near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Man overturns truck after trying to pass school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus. The crash happened Monday, Feb. 28 after the driver of a brown pick-up truck tried to pass a school bus. The driver then crashed into the bus and overturned at County Road 164 near North Pine Barren […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy