Actual greenhouse gas volumes exceed official reports

On February 28, the Supreme Court will hear West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. In addition to potentially ominous implications for American climate change policy, this environmental case may also give what The New York Times’s Jesse Wegman recently called the Court’s “turbocharged right-wing supermajority” a chance to rework the allocation of power among Congress, the judiciary, and the executive branch. In the near term, a loss for the EPA would likely sabotage President Joe Biden’s vow to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dramatically by 2030. Over time, a hard-right decision could cripple public interest regulation of a kind that has so successfully advanced American health, safety, and prosperity since the New Deal. The conservative justices appear to be pursuing their aims without regard to customary norms of judicial self-discipline. To fully understand their current campaign, however, we need to follow two stories—one about the procedural handling of next week’s case, and the other about the majority’s dubious constitutional vision.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO