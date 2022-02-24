ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actual greenhouse gas volumes exceed official reports

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Wayne Christian wanted to brag, he said, rocking in his burgundy leather chair atop the dais of the powerful Railroad Commission of Texas. Colleagues and staff were doing “a darn good job,” and people who “gripe about the environmental issues” were...

The Press

Federal court halts Biden's social cost of greenhouse gas order

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has halted a Biden administration policy that requires federal agencies to consider the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions from regulations and other actions. Judge James Cain Jr. ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction...
Biden administration rolls out effort to curb industrial greenhouse gas emissions

President Biden is launching a multi-pronged program to reduce industrial sector greenhouse gas emissions. The centerpiece of the plan, which will cover activities like manufacturing and cement production, is $8 billion in spending on Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, a Department of Energy initiative funded by the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (Clean Hydrogen, also known as Green Hydrogen, is created using low-carbon energy sources and can be used as a replacement for natural gas in uses such as heating.)
‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
The Supreme Court Will Consider Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Be Afraid.

On February 28, the Supreme Court will hear West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. In addition to potentially ominous implications for American climate change policy, this environmental case may also give what The New York Times’s Jesse Wegman recently called the Court’s “turbocharged right-wing supermajority” a chance to rework the allocation of power among Congress, the judiciary, and the executive branch. In the near term, a loss for the EPA would likely sabotage President Joe Biden’s vow to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dramatically by 2030. Over time, a hard-right decision could cripple public interest regulation of a kind that has so successfully advanced American health, safety, and prosperity since the New Deal. The conservative justices appear to be pursuing their aims without regard to customary norms of judicial self-discipline. To fully understand their current campaign, however, we need to follow two stories—one about the procedural handling of next week’s case, and the other about the majority’s dubious constitutional vision.
Greenhouse Gas Regulation: SCOTUS Should Decide Not to Decide

The U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 28 will hear oral argument in a case challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. How should the court decide the case? By declining to decide it at all. The justices can’t properly evaluate the...
US supreme court hears case that could limit Biden’s bid to fight climate crisis

The US supreme court was on Monday hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration is already dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in Joe Biden’s Build Better Back plan. Now the justices are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over whether the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Connecticut residents organizing to support ‘People’s Convoy”’ of truckers headed to D.C.

Connecticut residents are among those mobilizing support for “The People’s Convoy” of truckers that is headed for the country’s capital next week. The convoy, which appears to have various arms across the country, describes itself as a nonviolent, peaceful assembly protesting pandemic restrictions and mandates, modeled off of the Canadian trucker “Freedom Convoy” against vaccine mandates that descended on Ottawa in February. A website called thepeoplesconvoy.org says the convoy should arrive in the D.C. beltway area on March 5, but arrival dates have varied among different convoy groups.
Next Round of P-EBT Benefits Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
