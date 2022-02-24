ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Herd of escaped cows makes late-night visit to Georgia neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Georgia homeowner's doorbell camera was recording when a herd of cows that escaped from a dairy farm away made a late night visit to her neighborhood.

The Warner Robins resident, identified only as Alisha, said she awoke about 3 a.m. when her phone alerted her that her Ring doorbell camera had detected activity in front of her home.

Alisha said she was shocked to see the camera was recording a herd of cows rummaging through her lawn and mooing loudly.

"The cows completely destroyed my new landscaping and ate my bushes. There are deep holes from the cows walking in the grass, along with some lovely cow pies, but overall fixable damage," Alisha told Newsweek.

She said one of the cows was particularly fascinated by the camera.

"There was one cow in particular that I caught on camera trying to eat the Ring Video Doorbell, but it held strong through the whole ordeal," she said. "The cow ended up giving up and enjoyed a plant, instead."

Alicia said she only moved to the neighborhood about three weeks before the bovine invasion, but neighbors told her the incident was the first of its type.

The cows were found to have escaped from a dairy farm about 2 miles from the neighborhood and were returned to their owner. It was unclear how they had escaped.

