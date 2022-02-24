Meadowlark Elementary School recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week we stop by Meadowlark Elementary School to say hello to Rochelle Dunbar, an amazing kindergarten teacher who works hard to ensure that her students are not only learning academic skills, but also the necessary skills needed to be successful in the community, sometimes spending her own money to design lessons and create projects to help in the learning process.

"That’s one of my goals is to try and make learning fun every day they come to school and not let them realize they are actually learning, but learning through fun activities," said Mrs. Dunbar. "This is a job where I get to come to school every day and act like a five-and six-year-old and get paid for it. I don’t really ever have to grow up because that’s my job.”

For the true dedication she shows to her students, present and past, Mrs. Dunbar was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.