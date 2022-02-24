ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

Maine’s Ogunquit Beach Makes TripAdvisor’s List Of The ‘Best Of The Best’ In US

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsqkD_0eO2H2Ou00

OGUNQUIT, Maine (CBS) — One of the “best of the best” beaches in America is right here in New England, according to TripAdvisor.

The Needham-based travel company put Ogunquit Beach in Maine at No. 23 on its new list of the Top 25 beaches in all of the United States.

“This beach is impeccably clean, and has a smooth, sandy floor,” TripAdvisor says. “At low tide the beach is probably the widest beach ever. At high tide you can walk out hundreds of feet and still be only waist high.”

Hapuna Beach in Hawaii took the top spot.

The ranking is based on reviews from travelers throughout 2021. TripAdvisor says 37% of travelers it surveyed plan to take a beach trip this year.

Click here for the full list of best beaches in the U.S.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogunquit, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Ogunquit, ME
Ogunquit, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
94.3 WCYY

13 Stores That Could Replace Shaw’s Supermarket In Westbrook, Maine

When Market Basket opened their location as part of the Rock Row development in Westbrook in August of 2020, there was sure to be a reckoning of grocery stores in the area. Hannaford, Shaw's, and Market Basket were all located within 2 miles of one another and all seemed to be aiming for the same crowd. Fast forward 18 months later and Shaw's is gone, leaving behind a sprawling big box space in a prime location for another store to move into. What store could be the next to call 31 Main Street in Westbrook home?
WESTBROOK, ME
FingerLakes1.com

Costco: New store coming to this state

Costco’s is one of the best stores for grocery shopping. Especially when it comes to shopping in bulk. If this is your state you might want to keep reading. Store memberships are about $60-$120. Which considering all the perks it comes with. If you’re serious about your shopping this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Travel Company
NECN

Treehouse Built for Child Sparks Neighborhood Dispute in Portsmouth, NH

A treehouse for kids has turned into a dispute between adults in one New Hampshire neighborhood. A Portsmouth mother says she and her husband built the treehouse for their 9-year-old son, and that neighbors didn't express any opposition until after the work was done. "We were completely blindsided, my family...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

As Snow Leaves Massachusetts, Below Freezing Temperatures Now The Main Concern

BOSTON (CBS) – Was it really 70 degrees just a few days ago or am I dreaming? Or maybe this snow is a dream and it is still 70? Dream, nightmare, either way, this has been a pretty remarkable stretch of weather. We were receiving pictures of spring bulbs popping just hours ago and now, we are buried once again. Check: Friday Snow Totals This was the third biggest snowstorm of the season in Boston. The city now sits at 50.6 inches for this winter, our first above average season in five years and, the most since 2017-2018 (59.5″). And to think, almost all...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

Publix snags space for its next store in region

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Publix Super Markets Inc. has plans for Mooresville. [ALSO READ: Construction starting soon on local developer’s latest apartment project]. The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer has executed a lease for a roughly 48,000-square-foot store at Harris Farms Shopping Center. That’s at the northwest corner of Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm Road, near downtown Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
NECN

Friday's Winter Storm Could Dump 6-12 Inches of Snow on Much of Mass.

Mild temperatures Wednesday set record highs by afternoon, particularly in central and southern New England where most records were in the middle and upper 60s and were set on a warm Feb. 23 back in 2017. Boston, Worcester, Hartford and Providence all set records. The warmth certainly is exceptional but...
BOSTON, MA
B98.5

How Much Snow Is Augusta / Waterville Going To Get On Friday?

If you were watching the weather reports last weekend, you knew that this week's weather was going to take us on a rollercoaster ride. From freezing temperatures, to rain, to a relative heatwave, to more snow. As you, hopefully, have a chance to enjoy today's mild (warm?) temperatures and sun,...
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line

We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
NJ.com

Popular N.J. pizza joint says it’s closing

One of Asbury Park’s Main St. attractions is set to shutter. Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen announced Thursday in a social media post it will close on Feb. 28. Located at 711 4th Ave., the popular BYOB pizza joint has been a favorite for locals looking to get away from the bustle of downtown Asbury Park.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy