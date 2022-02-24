Maine’s Ogunquit Beach Makes TripAdvisor’s List Of The ‘Best Of The Best’ In US

OGUNQUIT, Maine (CBS) — One of the “best of the best” beaches in America is right here in New England, according to TripAdvisor.

The Needham-based travel company put Ogunquit Beach in Maine at No. 23 on its new list of the Top 25 beaches in all of the United States.

“This beach is impeccably clean, and has a smooth, sandy floor,” TripAdvisor says. “At low tide the beach is probably the widest beach ever. At high tide you can walk out hundreds of feet and still be only waist high.”

Hapuna Beach in Hawaii took the top spot.

The ranking is based on reviews from travelers throughout 2021. TripAdvisor says 37% of travelers it surveyed plan to take a beach trip this year.

Click here for the full list of best beaches in the U.S.