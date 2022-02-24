ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Can’t Believe This Contestant’s Epic Puzzle Fail

By Leanne Stahulak
 4 days ago
One “Wheel of Fortune” contestant lost out on over $10,000 and a spot in the Bonus Round after making an incorrect puzzle solve.

Tenaya, a contestant from last night’s “Wheel of Fortune” show, earned herself a $10,000 bonus wedge during her turn. She managed to get all the vowels and most of the consonants on the board. But when it came time to solve, she horribly miscalculated.

The puzzle in question looked like this: “_urassic Park _o_ies.” Think you know the answer? Tenaya thought she did too.

The “Wheel of Fortune” contestant guessed “Jurassic Park Bodies” instead of “Jurassic Park Movies.” She lost the bonus wedge, her chance to go the Bonus Round, and ended walking away from the game with $5,500.

Yahoo! Entertainment shared how even “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak couldn’t believe Tenaya’s blunder. “Why did you come here? I’m just curious. We’re delighted to see you, but…” Sajak said in a clip shared by the outlet. “We’re gonna get you some therapy on this Wheel thing. It’s gonna be okay. Hey, listen, it really was fun having you here. I hope you had a good time.”

After the show, the official “Wheel of Fortune” Twitter account did post the correct puzzle solve, but made no mention of Tenaya’s incorrect guess. “We spared no expense @JurassicWorld,” the game show captioned their picture of the board and host Vanna White.

Miraculously the Steven Spielberg movie franchise did respond to the game show’s message. And they even turned it into a puzzle. “Ho__ on__ y_ur b___s,” the Jurassic World tweet read. For fans who aren’t familiar, the line comes from the first-ever “Jurassic Park” movie when Samuel L. Jackson’s character says, “Hold on to your butts.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Contestant’s Missed Puzzle Solve

After the show aired last night, many “Wheel of Fortune” fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief with Tenaya’s puzzle solve. Many expected her to guess the easy answer and were shocked by what she said.

“Genuinely one of the funnier guesses in Wheel of Fortune history,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Jurassic Park Bodies? I’m done for the night,” another person said, with a GIF of a woman saying, “I’m done.”

“The female contestant lost over $10k because she guessed ‘Jurassic Park Bodies’ (instead of ‘movies’),” someone else wrote.

One “Wheel of Fortune” fan ran with the morbid theme of the answer. “I heard business at the Jurassic Park Funeral Home is booming,” the fan wrote.

While it’s fun to joke and laugh, it’s important to remember how much pressure there is on contestants up on stage. Tenaya likely looks back and knows she could’ve gotten the puzzle, but everyone makes mistakes. Especially when they’re broadcast on national television.

