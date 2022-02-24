ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Orders Inquiry into Whether a Juror’s Allegedly False Answers About Sexual Abuse Require a New Trial for Ghislaine Maxwell

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
A federal judge has ordered an inquiry into whether a juror’s alleged false statements during the selection process require a new trial for convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. That inquiry is now scheduled to take place on March 8. In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Alison...

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

