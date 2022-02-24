ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Walmart+ members can get access to Black Friday-level discounts and pick up a PlayStation 5 with this exclusive sale

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVx0I_0eO2FdQK00
Walmart+ Members can get special deals at the Exclusive Access Sale. iRobot / Lenovo / Sony / Samsung / Ninja / Revlon / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Have you been thinking about getting a Walmart+ membership to jump on some incredible savings that’s, well, only available to members? Don’t wait because if you sign up right now, you’ll get access to your very first Walmart Exclusive Access event —and even better, enjoy Black Friday-like prices. Starting today , February 24 at 12:00PM EST , Walmart+ members have the opportunity to save up to 40% off of hundreds of items including TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, small kitchen appliances and more—there will be new deals each week so be on the lookout. This week, you’ll have exclusive access to the in-stock Sony Playstation 5 , the Xbox Series X and the Hoover Air Steerable Upright Vacuum . You must be an active Walmart+ member and not a trial-member to have access to this exclusive event. The offer will be good while supplies last—so don’t wait or you’ll miss out.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Walmart’s membership program, Walmart+ is perfect for anyone who enjoys member-only shopping events, exclusive member prices and having access to highly-sought items—including the consoles featured at this week’s Exclusive Access event. For only $98 a year or $12.95 a month, not only will you have early access to big sales like Black Friday and be the first to purchase new products, you’ll also get a long list of benefits that will save you time and money. You’ll get free shipping with no minimum, free delivery from your store, mobile scan and go checkout, prescription drugs for less and member prices on fuel—the benefits outweigh the membership cost.

Patagonia Winter Sale : Score epic deals on the outdoor gear you need while supplies last

Tory Burch: Shop the semi-annual sale for big savings on chic styles

To get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can shop during the Walmart+ Exclusive Access event—plus, if you still have questions about Walmart+, we answered some of the most frequently asked questions for you.

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foHSd_0eO2FdQK00
Save big on top-rated Samsung TVs during the Walmart+ Exclusive Access event Samsung / Reviewed

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event gaming console deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPstA_0eO2FdQK00
PlayStation 5 consoles will be in stock and on sale at today's Walmart+ Exclusive Access sale event Sony / Reviewed

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event laptop, tablet and computer deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfNsb_0eO2FdQK00
Shop the best laptop, tablet and computer deals during the Walmart+ Exclusive Access event Lenovo / Reviewed

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event home deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJ7ch_0eO2FdQK00
Shop deals on vacuums, tools and more during the Walmart+ Exclusive Access event iRobot / Reviewed

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event kitchen deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LVR0_0eO2FdQK00
Walmart+ members can save on home and kitchen appliances including blenders, pressure cookers and toaster ovens Ninja / Reviewed

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event health and personal deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeKfF_0eO2FdQK00
Shop top brands like Revlon and Braun during the Walmart+ Exclusive Access sale Revlon / Reviewed

What is the Walmart+ membership?

The Walmart+ membership gives members free shipping with no minimum, free delivery from your store, mobile scan-and-go checkout, member prices on fuel at select stations, prescription drug savings and access to member-only events and sales.

What types of Walmart+ membership plans are there?

Walmart+ comes in two plans. The monthly plan costs $12.95 per month before tax, and the yearly plan costs $98 before tax, the equivalent of $8.16 a month (or a savings of $57.40 over the monthly plan). You can always switch from one plan to the other at any time.

Can I cancel my Walmart+ membership?

You can cancel your Walmart+ membership plan at any time.

Why should I subscribe to Walmart+ membership?

While the reasons may differ for each individual needs, you can save time and money with the many benefits offered by Walmart+. You can ditch the long lines at the store with your scan-and-go mobile application, you can shop Black Friday prices at Walmart’s exclusive member events, if you need the most up-to-date and hard-to-find gaming consoles, you’ll also get access to those as a member. From free shipping to exclusive savings, there are many reasons to get a Walmart+ membership.

Shop the Walmart+ Exclusive Access Event .

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart+ members can get access to Black Friday-level discounts and pick up a PlayStation 5 with this exclusive sale

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

How to Unlock Unadvertised Clearance Sales at Your Local Walmart

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on information provided by Walmart Inc. via its official app, and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to Walmart Inc., as well as media outlets including Business Insider and Click2Houston. Consumer advocates Kendall Motzny and Matt Granite are likewise attributed.
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
shefinds

4 Overpriced Items You Should Stop Buying ASAP At Costco (They’re Not A Good Deal!)

There are many reasons why people love shopping at Costco and similar wholesale retailers. These membership-only stores allow customers to buy items in bulk, and it often appears like cheaper, more bang-for-your-buck deals are in store. After scrolling through customer reviews, Reddit users’ experiences and similar store prices, the following 4 items may be considered overpriced at Costco and something to look out for when shopping for them.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Playstation Plus#Playstation Store#Playstation 5#Walmart Members#The Exclusive Access Sale#Reviewed#Sony
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Walmart Making Big Change That Could Significantly Help Shoppers

Walmart has partnered with Angi for a new service that many shoppers may find useful. The companies made a joint announcement that they will be offering home assembly services as early as this month for Walmart customers. This touch may help the big box retailer keep one step ahead of its online competitors.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: 5 changes you should expect

Walmart is making some big changes. With Walmart having 5,000 locations across the U.S.. They are making changes that will effect everyone’s shopping experience. Walmart is almost everyone’s go to store. With there being so many locations its hard not to find yourself getting lost in one every...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
New York Post

Facebook and Gmail users warned never to use these passwords

Experts have warned against using certain common passwords on apps as they increase the chances of being hacked, a new report found. The study conducted by card payments company Dojo found that many people tend to recycle similar passwords. The study looked at 100,000 breached passwords from the UK’s National...
INTERNET
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

400K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy