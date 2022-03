Dragon Ball FighterZ is already available via Xbox Game Pass and has been there for a while now, but soon, the game will also be available through Xbox's PC Game Pass service as well. The release of that game on Xbox Game Pass PC was announced on Wednesday with February 24th set as the release date. It'll include the base game which doesn't have the many DLC releases in the package but at least comes with the story mode and the multiplayer environment to keep you busy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO