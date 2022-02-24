ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lilly Singh reveals she has cysts on her ovaries after ER visit

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDoBu_0eO2FMc500
Lilly Singh shared a video of herself in the emergency room after finding out she has cysts on her ovaries. lilly/Instagram

Lilly Singh is in high spirits despite landing in the emergency room with ovarian cysts.

The YouTube sensation-turned-late-night host, 33, shared a video to Instagram Wednesday of herself hilariously rolling her eyes while laying in a hospital bed.

“Learning there are cysts on my ovaries,” she wrote in the caption while “Smokin Out the Window” by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ duo, Silk Sonic, played in the background.

“Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts,” Singh explained with her usual candor.

“And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK….”

The former “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” host admitted that while “it hurts” and she’s “tired,” she expected “nothing less than [her] organs doing the most.”

“After all I am their mother 💅🏽😩,” she quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLHRu_0eO2FMc500
The YouTube sensation joked that her organs were “doing the most.”

Friends and fans were quick to jump into the comments section to send their well-wishes.

Fellow comedian Howie Mandel wrote, “I’m here if you need anything,” while YouTuber Jesse Wellens commented, “Sending love ❤️ you got this girl.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhPjB_0eO2FMc500
Singh is no stranger to getting candid with fans, having previously opened up about her battle with depression.

Singh is no stranger to letting fans in on her personal struggles, having previously opened up about her experience with depression.

“The reason I started making videos was because I was coming out of depression, and I thought there’s probably so many other people out there that experience the exact same thing and no one talks about it,” she said on YouTube in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkMlQ_0eO2FMc500
“It’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s a part of life,” she said in a 2013 video about mental health.

Singh added, “It’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s a part of life – the ups and downs – and I really wanted people to start talking about it, so I thought I’m going to lead by example. I’m going to openly talk about it.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘It hurts and I’m tired’: YouTube star Lilly Singh hospitalised for ovarian cysts

Comedian Lilly Singh has shared her experience of being admitted to the emergency room after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.The YouTube star, who became famous under her pseudonym Superwoman, posted a video about the medical issue on her Instagram account.The video showed her laying in a hospital bed with a face mask on and rolling her eyes as the song “Smokin’ Out The Window” by Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars played in the background.Over the video, Singh put text that read: “Learning there are cysts on my ovaries.”She told her 11 million followers in the caption: “Spent the last day...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 11th Child

Click here to read the full article. Aside from Nick Cannon, Keke Wyatt is definitely someone who took the scripture, “Be fruitful and multiply” literally. The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 20) to share the news that she and her husband of nearly four years, Zackariah Darring, are expecting their second child together, her 11th. In a touching post with all their children wearing their respective “Big Brother/Sister” T-shirts, the Soul Sista singer wrote, “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Wellens
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Lilly Singh
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Audacity
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has a New Collab on the Way

Megan Thee Stallion is finally working on new music. The “Savage” rapper exclusively revealed to E! News that her Hotties can expect an exciting surprise soon. “Y’all know I like to keep the Hotties surprised… definitely we’re getting new music and I don’t think y’all will expect this from me. It’s different,” she opened up to E! News. “The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Zoë Kravitz Just Revealed the Real Reason She Got Divorced After Confirming Her Romance With Channing Tatum

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know what really caused Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce. The couple—who got married in 2019 after three years of dating—shocked fans when they called it quits less than two years later. But now that Kravitz has officially moved on with someone else, The Batman actress is sharing the real reason behind her split from Glusman. In Elle’s March 2022 issue, Kravitz revealed that her divorce from Glusman was a typical case of it’s-not-you-it’s-me. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz told the magazine in an interview, which was published online on February 14,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Heartbreak as deer-obsessed mum dies two days after her daughter organised a visit from a real-life Bambi: 'She was surrounded by love'

An Australian woman has lost her mother just two days after a video of the pair meeting a real-life Bambi for the first time went viral on Facebook. In an updated post to popular Facebook group The Kindness Pandemic Lisa McDonald, from Melbourne, said she 'wanted to say thank you' for the beautiful wishes she had received since posting the adorable video, and that it meant so much to her family.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lady Gaga is white hot on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet

Father, son, lots of sparkle. Lady Gaga hit the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet Sunday night in a white-hot Armani Privé gown with a folded bust, showing off a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with gold sparkles. She accentuated the look with the gorgeous Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Flowers and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

I’m Taking A Pic Of Kendall Jenner’s New Copper Hair With Me To The Salon

One of your favorite brunettes took on a totally new color, and I’m obsessed. For Prada’s Fall 2022 runway show at Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner debuted coppery red hair, and it’s 1000% *the* moment. Although she was showing off Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ gorgeous feathered parka and mesh skirt that everyone will be knocking off in a few months’ time, all fans can talk about is her vibrant, new look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian throwback picture looks exactly like Chicago West

Out of all of her children with Kanye West, fans think Kim Kardashian looks the most similar to Chicago West. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is mum to four kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, often sharing sweet insights into their family life on social media. Most...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy