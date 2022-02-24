Lilly Singh reveals she has cysts on her ovaries after ER visit

Lilly Singh shared a video of herself in the emergency room after finding out she has cysts on her ovaries. lilly/Instagram

Lilly Singh is in high spirits despite landing in the emergency room with ovarian cysts.

The YouTube sensation-turned-late-night host, 33, shared a video to Instagram Wednesday of herself hilariously rolling her eyes while laying in a hospital bed.

“Learning there are cysts on my ovaries,” she wrote in the caption while “Smokin Out the Window” by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ duo, Silk Sonic, played in the background.

“Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts,” Singh explained with her usual candor.

“And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK….”

The former “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” host admitted that while “it hurts” and she’s “tired,” she expected “nothing less than [her] organs doing the most.”

“After all I am their mother 💅🏽😩,” she quipped.

Friends and fans were quick to jump into the comments section to send their well-wishes.

Fellow comedian Howie Mandel wrote, “I’m here if you need anything,” while YouTuber Jesse Wellens commented, “Sending love ❤️ you got this girl.”

Singh is no stranger to getting candid with fans, having previously opened up about her battle with depression.

“The reason I started making videos was because I was coming out of depression, and I thought there’s probably so many other people out there that experience the exact same thing and no one talks about it,” she said on YouTube in 2013.

Singh added, “It’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s a part of life – the ups and downs – and I really wanted people to start talking about it, so I thought I’m going to lead by example. I’m going to openly talk about it.”