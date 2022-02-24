ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World leaders move to slap sanctions on the Kremlin

By RAF CASERT, FOSTER KLUG - Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on the Kremlin. The West and its allies showed no inclination to send troops into Ukraine and risk a wider European war. But NATO reinforced its member states in Eastern Europe...

