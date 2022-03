ITHACA, N.Y. — Who’s up for another spin on the temperature rollercoaster? Temperatures will rise close to 60°F Tuesday ahead of a cold front, with high risks for further ice jams and flooding. Colder and quieter conditions will follow Wednesday and Thursday, but there is substantial chance for a disruptive snow event for Thursday night into Friday morning, though at this point the models are still resolving the details. Next weekend will return to cold and quiet conditions.

