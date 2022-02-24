ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Drivers Have New Entrance Ramp To SB Turnpike From Dolphin Expressway

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlqCQ_0eO2E8EX00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida drivers have a new entrance ramp to the Florida Turnpike from the Dolphin Expressway.

Thursday morning, Turnpike officials opened the new entrance ramp to the southbound lanes of the Turnpike from the westbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836.

(Florida DOT)

The new ramp is accessible from the designated left lane on the Dolphin Expressway.

Access to SW 8 Street/US 41 is not available from this new ramp.

Westbound Dolphin Expressway drivers can still access southbound Florida’s Turnpike and SW 8 Street from the existing ramp from westbound Dolphin Expressway to southbound Florida’s Turnpike.

In addition, there are now additional southbound lanes open on the Turnpike from the Dolphin Expressway to Bird Road/SW 40 Street to increase traffic flow through this busy area.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and follow the posted signage.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Implementing New Spring Break Rules

Miami Beach (CBSMIAMI)— The City of Miami Beach is passing new rules and amping up enforcement in an effort to curb disruptive spring break crowds. “We’re not Bourbon Street on the ocean,” says Mayor Dan Gelber. “We’re open for anyone, not just a spring break group.” He hopes to create a more family-friendly destination by providing music, wellness and food experiences at Lummus Park through, what they’re calling, “Miami Beach Live!” “There will be a very, very augmented police presence,” he says. “There are going to be cops everywhere, not just from here, but from the county. There will be code...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Underway In Broward

MIAMI (CBSMiami) = The first day of March marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season in Broward. Three species of sea turtles typically nest on Broward’s beaches each season: leatherbacks, loggerheads, and green turtles. Long-term trends suggest increases in local nesting populations so if you’re headed to the beach, watch your step. Sea turtle nesting season lasts through the end of October. It’s a critical time when people can help keep sea turtles and hatchlings safe. The Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program conducts morning surveys during the season to get accurate counts of the total number of nests. All sea turtle nests...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Driver Killed In Tunnel Crash Near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A driver was found dead behind the wheel following a single vehicle crash early Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s office, the incident happened on South Federal Highway just north of Griffin Road in the airport district. A silver vehicle crashed headfirst into a wall in the tunnel on South Federal Highway. The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

New Proposed Redistrict Map Could Split Coconut Grove Into 3

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concern is growing in Coconut Grove over proposed redistricting. A new map would split the Miami neighborhood and potentially impact historically Black West Grove. “We are historical we have two churches in the Grove, that are 126 years old. We’ve been here all this time,” Melanie Jenkins said. Jenkins feels blindsided by the prospect of Coconut Grove being divided into three districts. “Nobody has come and talked to us, nobody has said anything, they just said OK this is going to happen,” Jenkins told CBS4. West Grove has ties to African-Bahamian settlers and has historically held together a strong Black voting block....
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Florida Mentioned Numerous Times In Worrisome UN Report That We’re Running Out Of Ways To Adapt To Climate Change

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sea level in Florida is up 9 inches in the last 70 years, and it’s increasing even faster at an inch every three years. It’s estimated sea level will rise another 2 feet in as soon as 30 years. “In a worst case scenario, it could come as early as 2050. Best case is the 2080s or 90s. We know we have to prepare for that change,” says Miami-Dade Resilience Program Manager Katherine Hagemann. On Monday, Miami-Dade County leaders in charge of dealing with the potentially devastating effects of sea level rise talked about what’s happened in the year since...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Hotel Seeks Temporary Injunction To Stop Enforcement Of 2AM Alcohol Sales Ban

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A popular spring break hot spot, the Clevelander Hotel on Miami Beach, is fighting back against the city’s latest alcohol ban. The hotel has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to block the city from enforcing a law that bans the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. for two weeks in March. The change applies to all businesses south of 16th Street. The 2 a.m. ban will be in effect from March 7th and March 21st. After the two popular weeks, the alcohol sale cut-off time will return to 5 a.m. The new law comes after last year’s spring breakers forced the city to impose an 8 p.m. curfew due to public disorder and clashes with police. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in addition to curbing the all-night drinking party, the measure is also about officer safety. Last year during spring break as a result of incidents, 16 officers were injured compared with 10 officers during the previous spring break.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Cuban Migrants In Federal Custody After Making Landfall In Key West

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen Cuban migrants were picked up after they made landfall in the Florida Keys. U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin tweeted out that border patrol agents and their local law enforcement partners were made aware Sunday evening of a smuggling event in the Lower Keys. He said 13 migrants, who arrived in a homemade boat, were taken into federal custody after they made landfall in Key West.
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Lab First To Sequence COVID-19 Omicron Variant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Across the globe, hundreds of millions of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began. During that time, five strains of the virus have plagued the world. Due to the fact that the virus is so transmissible, a process called sequencing has become a crucial tool used to identify new variants. “Alright, so this is ready to load,” explained Karina Suarez, a Medical Laboratory Scientist at Cardio Path Labs, as she demonstrates the first step in achieving a positive or negative PCR result. “Right now, we’re seeing 99% of tests coming back as Omicron,” explained Aron Banks, a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnpike#Signage#Traffic Flow#Birds#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

Florida Man Gets Prison For Illegally Shipping Turtles And Snakes

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man who admitted that he illegally shipped turtles and venomous snakes from his home in south Georgia has been sentenced to serve nearly three years in prison. Ashtyn Michael Rance, 35, of Miami pleaded guilty in November to one count of wildlife trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced last week to serve two years and nine months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, prosecutors said in a news release. He was also ordered to pay a $4,300 fine. Rance accepted $3,300 to ship...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami PD Announces Large Scale ‘Active Shooter Drill’ For Key Personnel On Saturday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’t be alarmed if you hear about active shooter situation unfolding in Miami on Saturday. It’s only a drill. The City of Miami Training and Personnel Development Section as well as the Miami Fire Department will be participating in a large scale “active shooter drill” on Saturday. The scenario, part of the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program, will be held at the Miami Riverside Center, located at 444 SW 2nd Avenue, starting at 7 a.m. It’s expected to last until 5 p.m. In addition, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. the training exercise will include the landing of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Aero-Medical Transport helicopter at Maurice A. Ferre Park to simulate victims being airlifted to a nearby hospital. As a result of the training, there will be a temporary road closure on the southbound westernmost lane of SW 2nd Avenue between 3rd Street and the 2nd Avenue Bridge. There will also be a temporary road closure along SW North River Drive/SW 3rd Street between SW 2nd Avenue and SW 2nd Street.  
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Robbed, Shot At CVS Pharmacy In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a robbery, resulting in a shooting at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami. It happened Friday evening at the pharmacy near 118th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. CBS News Miami has learned a man with a gun approached the victim who was exiting the store and shot him twice, taking his personal property. The victim is now at the hospital in stable condition. The subject is still at large. If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471 tips.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Officials: Florida Man Breaks Bottle Over Head, Gets Shot By Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man suspected in a series of central Florida crimes broke a beer bottle over his head and was shot by a sheriff’s deputy who thought the sound was a gunshot, officials said. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Saturday that deputies were trying to arrest the 27-year-old man when he stood up through the sunroof of a pickup truck holding a rifle in one hand and a bottle of Busch Light beer in the other. The sergeant, who was behind the suspect and wasn’t able to see the bottle “heard the popping noise” and thought the man...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Sunday Sunshine And Showers, Cold Front Is Coming

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Moisture is back in South Florida with morning showers. The showers are isolated and impacting the Lower Keys and parts of Broward while the rest of the area is dry. The morning showers end by noon, then mostly sunny skies will last through the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will be very warm along with humid conditions. Forecast highs for Sunday top the mid-80s. A round of spotty showers are forecast for Sunday evening. (CBS4) Also, the wind is changing direction from the east to the west by late afternoon, at the same time, pop-up showers develop over inland areas in...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Death Of Child Found In Canal Investigated In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida community is in mourning after a four-year-old drowned in a canal behind his home. “In this particular situation, it appears that in a fraction of a second, that child was able to exit the front door of the residence,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, with Miami-Dade Police, during a press conference, about the tragedy that struck the 1400 block of SW 280 Terrace.    Officials say the four-year-old whose name is not being released had special needs and wandered off at around 1 p.m. Saturday, that’s when the department launched an extensive search which included family members, neighbors,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rain Chance Goes Up This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Saturday remains mainly dry but moisture will creep in from the Atlantic overnight Saturday. So the rain chance increases in South Florida by Sunday. As early as Sunday morning, showers are expected to roll onshore along an east wind. Then, Sunday afternoon will be very warm with a mix of sun and clouds, at the same time, the wind shifts from the east to west. Afternoon forecast for last weekend of February. (CBS4) By late Sunday afternoon showers will develop inland and track towards the east cities in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. So Sunday evening and night will be...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 6 Injured After Elderly Woman Accidentally Accelerates Car Into Miami Beach Outdoor Café

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and others are injured after a car slams into a Miami Beach Restaurant. Police said the driver, a woman in her 70s, was trying to parallel park when she accidentally hit the gas causing her car to accelerate into people dining in the outdoor patio of Call Me Gaby restaurant. Three people are in stable condition and three others were released from the hospital. “You have to be in the wrong place at the wrong time for something like this to happen,” says Violetta Kruszelnicki, a woman who was eating at the restaurant just 10 minutes...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

From ‘Crisis Mode’ To ‘Safety Mode’ Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Updates Miami-Dade’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that COVID-safety policies related to masking, hospital reporting and employee testing will be lifted, as the County transitions from ‘crisis mode’ to ‘safety mode.’ “I’m proud to share that we’ve been on a steady decline and our positivity average is now 5%, in addition to a significant decrease in hospitalizations,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “This extraordinary news is a direct result of our community having the highest vaccination rate in the state and above the national average – and because of everyone who wore masks and took the proven steps to help...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Sky-High South Florida Rents Forcing Many To Make Extremely Difficult Decisions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – February 22 was just another Tuesday for most people, but for Raymond Henry, it’s one day closer to an unaffordable rent hike. “I’m not into things that will get you in jail, but they force people to basically do whatever it takes to live or sleep under the bridge,” said Henry. South Florida’s sky-high rents are forcing people to make extremely difficult decisions. Thousands of local families are facing massive rent increases while their annual earnings are staying the same. Henry and his family live in Miami on Northeast 57th Street. Ray pays $1,800 a month to rent their three-bedroom home,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Thursday, Nice Beach Breeze

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and a little bit cooler inland with the upper 60s. A few showers will move in on the breeze throughout the day, but the rain chance is not high. Due to the strong onshore flow, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It is still not safe to go swimming in the ocean. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions and choppy conditions on the bays. Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon, we will be above our normal high of 78°. (CBS4) Friday through Saturday we will see more of the same with highs remaining above average in the low 80s and a beach breeze. A few showers will be possible. The rain chance is a bit higher Sunday due to our next cold front. We will likely enjoy cooler lows in the low 60s by Monday morning. We may see some spotty showers early next week. The wind will increase out of the northeast and highs will not be as warm and more seasonable in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami International Airport’s Parking Garages No Longer Accept SunPass For Payment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re flying out of Miami International Airport and plan to use their parking garages, note that SunPass is no longer an acceptable form of payment. As part of the airport’s transition to an improved parking payment system, access to the airport’s parking garages with SunPass was discontinued on January 1, 2022. Customers will soon be able to pay for parking inside the garage via self-service kiosks instead of at the collection plaza when they exit. Parking costs $2 dollar for every 20-minute increment with a maximum daily rate of $17 dollars. The maximum rate applies after 2 hours and 40 minutes. To pay for parking, you’ll need cash or a credit card; Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover are excepted. All vehicles parked in the garage are limited to a maximum stay of 45 days, except where “no overnight parking” is listed. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense after 45 days.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy