Driver surrenders after deadly hit-and-run crash in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man is now in custody after a pedestrian was killed in hit-and-run crash last week in East Nashville.

Mario Taperia-Primero, 36, died while trying to cross Dickerson Pike near Old Trinity Lane of Feb. 17.

Metro police reported Detavious Buchanan surrendered to police Wednesday’s night at the police department’s East Precinct.

Detavious Buchanan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He reportedly admitted he was driving a 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu when he struck Taperia-Primero, claiming he thought he had struck a pothole.

Crash investigators believe Taperia-Primero was crossing Dickerson Pike when a southbound motorist saw him and stopped in one lane to let him cross. When he walked into the other lane, he was hit by a southbound black four-door sedan, according to Metro police.

Officials said the driver fled the crash scene and two more vehicles then struck the victim. Both of those drivers stopped. Taperia-Primero died at the scene.

Buchanan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to report and render aid and failure to yield to a pedestrian resulting in death. He was released on $10,000 bond.

