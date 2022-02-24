ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver surrenders after deadly hit-and-run crash in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man is now in custody after a pedestrian was killed in hit-and-run crash last week in East Nashville.

Mario Taperia-Primero, 36, died while trying to cross Dickerson Pike near Old Trinity Lane of Feb. 17.

Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in East Nashville

Metro police reported Detavious Buchanan surrendered to police Wednesday’s night at the police department’s East Precinct.

Detavious Buchanan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He reportedly admitted he was driving a 2006 black Chevrolet Malibu when he struck Taperia-Primero, claiming he thought he had struck a pothole.

Crash investigators believe Taperia-Primero was crossing Dickerson Pike when a southbound motorist saw him and stopped in one lane to let him cross. When he walked into the other lane, he was hit by a southbound black four-door sedan, according to Metro police.

Officials said the driver fled the crash scene and two more vehicles then struck the victim. Both of those drivers stopped. Taperia-Primero died at the scene.

Buchanan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to report and render aid and failure to yield to a pedestrian resulting in death. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Brother shot at siblings at TN Pizza Hut, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after police say he shot at his brother and sister at a Whitehaven Pizza Hut on Sunday. According to a police report filed by the department, the two siblings say Julian Moore showed up at their place of work on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Witnesses told police […]
WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

