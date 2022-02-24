ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Car stolen in Hartford with 6-year-old inside

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtvmH_0eO2DKmD00
Hartford police news Hartford Courant/TNS

Hartford police on Thursday were looking for a thief who stole a car with a 6-year-old girl inside.

The child was found safe and uninjured early Wednesday afternoon after the thief let her out of the car, police said.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. when a man approached a city police officer who was on a private duty job in the area of 686 Park St. The man said his vehicle had just been stolen with his daughter inside, police said.

The father was able to reach his daughter by cellphone while speaking to the officer, police said. Moments later, she was found in the area of 911 Park St., where the thief had let her out, police said.

Police were searching for the suspect and the stolen vehicle, police spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Thursday afternoon.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

South Windsor couple guilty of swindling immigrants

A South Windsor man pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he and his wife ran businesses that bilked immigrants seeking help with the naturalization process out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Babar Khan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in New Haven to conspiracy to commit fraud and a federal tax offense. Khatija Khatija pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and mail fraud in ...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy