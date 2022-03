Gay (knee/illness) finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 13 minutes Sunday in the Jazz's 118-114 win over the Suns. Back in action after missing the Jazz's previous six games with a sore right knee and an illness, Gay re-entered head coach Quin Snyder's rotation as a replacement for Eric Paschall, who didn't leave the bench. Gay could pick up a few extra minutes in the games to come now that he's healthy again, but he'll be little more than a deep-league option with Utah at full strength in the frontcourt.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO