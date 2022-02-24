Nonprofits one step closer to transforming South Tucson

The Sunnyside Unified School District Foundation has announced the nonprofit is moving forward in the American Rescue Plan Act's (ARPA) Community Partner Grants Program.

Familias Unidas Ganando Accesibilidad (FUGA) and Avenidas Inc. are also included in this opportunity to help transform the community.

Andrew Squire with the City of Tucson clarified this process of granting funds.

"The clarification is that the City has notified all submissions that made it to Phase II, Phase II includes an impact evaluation and a risk assessment," he shared. "Final funding notifications will go out after Phase II is complete, no final funding notifications have gone out."

The core of ARPA's strategic plan includes:



Funding to address long-standing inequality

Investments for the hardest hit communities

Strategic partnerships to expand services in the area

Recovery for all, starting with the hardest-hit communities

New solutions and ideas, plus furthering proven success models

Data-driven and evidence-based investments for relief and recovery investments

Partnerships with grassroots networks to connect with hard-to-reach communities

"This collaboration is an example of what we can do when we work together and what we must continue to do as a community so we can keep bringing dollars this way," added the Sunnyside Foundation.

Vanessa Gallego, Selina Barajas and Kerri Lopez-Howell lead the collaboration of nonprofits as writers for the grant.

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .