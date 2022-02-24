ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Recall 2022: Your Super Duty Pickup May Be In Need Of This Major Repair

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford (F) has issued a recall for nearly a quarter of a million of its Super Duty pickup trucks because they could suffer from a loss of power due to a fractured driveshaft. The recall affects certain 2017 to 2022 Ford F-250 and F-350...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford F-250 Is the Noisiest Big Pickup Truck

The 2022 Ford F-250 is a massive pickup truck that is designed to do serious hauling and carrying. Thanks to its size, it competes with relatively few other pickup trucks. Yet there is one area in particular that the F-250 falls behind others in its class, and that’s noise. While the 2022 F-250 is ranked third out of seven Consumer Reports-rated pickup trucks, it comes in last as far as noise goes. What gives?
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Super Duty 7.3L V8 Crate Engine Storage Cradle Now Available

Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla V8 – which launched in the Ford Super Duty – has become an incredibly popular powerplant in the time since, and even became available as a crate engine nearly two years ago. The Ford Performance catalog has also grown to offer an A/C add-on kit for the naturally-aspirated engine, as well as a sport exhaust for Ford Super Duty applications. Now, the automaker has added a new 7.3L Godzilla V8 crate engine shipping and storage cradle to its ever-expanding catalog as well.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford Super Duty#Ford F 250#Ford Dealers#Vehicles
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
97.9 WGRD

Ford Mustangs Up for Recall? Yes, And You May Have One

The classic Ford Mustang. That exciting car that began rolling off the assembly lines at Ford in 1964. It took the American car-buying public by storm. I still remember Lee Iacocca and the iconic TV ads touting the exciting car of tomorrow. Well, if you're an owner of a mostly...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Toyota Crown Is Coming To America

While hot hatch fans in the United States were denied the brilliant Toyota GR Yaris, the Japanese company has teased the GR Corolla and, even though we don't know much about it, a leaked dealer document revealed the highly-anticipated GTI rival will be offered locally by October. But it's not just the GR Corolla heading stateside, with the dealer guide also revealing some other secrets.
CARS
The Oregonian

Ford Mustang recall: 330,000 cars need backup camera fix

DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted. The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years. Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the rear view...
DETROIT, OR
Motorious

National Park Mystified By Model T Ford Left In Arizona Desert

Inside Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Wilderness Area, you’ll find all kinds of things. Crazy looks plants, interesting and dangerous animals, and a unique landscape are all expected, but one attraction will leave you scratching your head. Rangers at Petrified Forest recently shared on social media that they are puzzled by an abandoned Ford Model T.
CARS
Portland Tribune

2022 Ford Maverick: New compact pickup impresses

The hybrid version gets 42 miles per gallon in the city and an off-road package is available with the all-wheel-drive version. If you're in the market for a truck, drop whatever you're doing, run down to the closest Ford dealer and buy whatever version of the 2022 Ford Maverick pickup you can find. You won't regret it. And if you do, you can sell it at a profit because demand is already exceeding supply.
PORTLAND, OR
Engadget

Ford makes it easier to 3D-print accessories for its Maverick pickup

Ford teased the prospect of 3D-printing your own accessories when it unveiled the Maverick hybrid pickup truck, and it's acting on that promise. According to 3D Printing Industry and Newsweek, the brand has released CAD files to help you 3D-print add-ons compatible with the Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) slots behind the center console and under-seat storage bins. You can build a cupholder that fits your favorite drink, or a phone mount tailored to your latest handset.
CARS
Motorious

Restored 1975 Ford Bronco 4X4 Has Everything You Need To Start Your Vintage Off-Roader Collection

This frame-off, nut & bolt restored 1975 Ford Bronco has it all. When you're talking about classic off-roaders, the phrase "Big Three" takes on a different meaning. Ask just about any 4x4 fanatic, and they'll gladly tell you that the Holy Trinity of classic off-road fun machines consists of the Jeep CJ, the Ford Bronco, and the Chevrolet Blazer. The Ford Bronco has pulled ahead in popularity in recent years, for varied reasons.
BUYING CARS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy