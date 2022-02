Aon’s 4Q21 result reported a continuation of positive trends; the business is in good shape. In early December 2021, I published a SELL/BEARISH rating on Aon plc (AON) based on a price of $300.71. AON traded at or slightly below that level for a few weeks, before falling off rapidly during January 2022. On 27 January 2022, the stock closed at $261.88, the lowest closing price seen since August 2021. At that level of around $262, downside gains from my December call of 12.9% had been captured and trimming short positions in AON would have been logical, although I would still have been willing to maintain some short exposure. The price bounced off that low point, and has hovered around a range of $280 to $290 since AON reported 4Q21 earnings on 04 February 2022.

