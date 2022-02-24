ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Person injured in Mills County Crash

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Glenwood) One person suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:36 a.m. on February 19, 195th Avenue. Authorities identified the injured person as 67-year-old Roger Allen Klabunde of Pacific Junction.

According to the report, a southbound 2016 Kia driven by Klabunde cranked the steering wheel too early while attempting to turn onto Eastman Avenue. The car entered the east ditch and struck a tree. Rescue personnel transported Klabunde to Mercy Medical Center.

The Mills County Sheriff’s reported a non-injury accident at 12:45 a.m. on February 13. The report states 31-year old Brian Benedict of Glenwood lost control of the 2005 Ford while entering the Playhouse parking lot. Benedict missed the turn and struck the west side guardrail.

Western Iowa Today

Police Search For Person Captured On Doorbell Camera Firing Several Shots

(West Des Moines, IA) — West Des Moines police say they are still searching for the person captured on a doorbell camera firing several gunshots. WHO Television reports the incident happened Thursday just after 8:00 p-m at the Maple Grove Villas apartment complex. The video shows the shooter getting out of a vehicle and firing five-to-six shots at an apartment. West Des Moines police say at least one of the shots did hit an apartment but no one was hurt. Police are still working to identify the shooter.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Apartment Fire Leaves 1 Person Dead

(Waterloo, IA) — Fire officials in Waterloo report one person has died in a Wednesday apartment fire. Firefighters were called to a duplex at about 2:15 p-m. They say they arrived to find smoke coming from the windows of a two-story structure. The fire apparently started inside a first-floor apartment. The adult who died in the fire hasn’t been officially identified. There have been two people who died in Waterloo fires this year. The city fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

“Suspicious” Fire Destroys Vacant Building

(Marshalltown, IA) — Police in central Iowa’s Marshalltown police want the public’s help in finding out what caused a vacant building to burn down. That building and the one next door were scheduled to be demolished — both were heavily damaged by a tornado in 2018. K-C-C-I T-V says police are calling the downtown fire “suspicious,” as there have also been numerous smaller fires all over town in recent years. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at their website, Marshall-county-c-s-dot-com. There’s a 500-dollar reward for any tip that results in an arrest.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

NE Iowa Man Arrested After Drug Bust Turns Up Marijuana Cache

(Dubuque, IA) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in northeast Iowa after a drug bust turned up almost a dozen pounds of marijuana. KCRG Television reports Tanner Millman was taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking. Authorities report they found 200-thousand dollars in cash, several guns, 11 pounds of marijuana – along with other marijuana plants and products. Court documents indicate three AR-15 rifles, several handguns, and at least two shotguns were seized during the drug bust.
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police report ten arrests from February 6 through February 22. On February 6, Police arrested 19-year old Michael Gehling of Atlantic and 26-year old River Pecha-Nichols on 3rd-degree burglary, 3rd-degree theft, and Criminal Mischief. Officers transported Gehling and Pecha-Nichols to the Cass County Jail. On February 10,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man pleads guilty to charges in Iowa crash that killed woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Coralville man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs. The Gazette reports that 32-year-old Bryce James Wagehoft pleaded guilty last week to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the April 2020 death of 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, of Cedar Rapids. Wagehoft also pleaded Monday to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her. Police say a toxicology report showed Wagehoft had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man sentenced for fatal shooting outside Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced prison for his role in the death outside a Sioux City bar last May. Lawrence Canady was sentenced Friday to 16 years for voluntary manslaughter and other counts in the death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison. The judge also revoked Canady’s probation from an earlier case and added five years to the sentence. Prosecutors said Canady and Harrison fought outside Uncle Dave’s Bar and when Harrison fell, another man shot him twice while Canady continued to hit him. Canady’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense. The second suspect, 17-year-old Dwight Evans, is charged with first-degree murder in Hartez’s death.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

42 Dogs Rescued from “Deplorable Conditions” in SE Iowa Home

(Argyle, IA) — Officials at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa say 42 dogs and puppies have been removed from an unlicensed breeder in southeast Iowa. A news release from the league states the dogs range in size from Great Danes to Corgis, and they were crammed into filthy cages stacked on top of each other inside a home near Argyle in Lee County. Jo Stafford, A-R-L-I’s director of animal services, says the smell of urine was overpowering and ammonia levels were high enough to burn your eyes. She also says the dogs are thin and have rotten teeth and fleas infestations. Lee County authorities are determining whether to file charges.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Home invasion in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) Five people were arrested following a home invasion in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a home invasion in the area of 118 South 7th Street at 12:23 p.m. Officers were informed that four males broke into an apartment belonging to the female victim and assaulted the male victim. They also stole property from inside the residence. Officers were told that the four males fled the area in a white 4-door Pontiac sedan, driven by a female.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
