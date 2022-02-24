One Person injured in Mills County Crash

(Glenwood) One person suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:36 a.m. on February 19, 195th Avenue. Authorities identified the injured person as 67-year-old Roger Allen Klabunde of Pacific Junction.

According to the report, a southbound 2016 Kia driven by Klabunde cranked the steering wheel too early while attempting to turn onto Eastman Avenue. The car entered the east ditch and struck a tree. Rescue personnel transported Klabunde to Mercy Medical Center.

The Mills County Sheriff’s reported a non-injury accident at 12:45 a.m. on February 13. The report states 31-year old Brian Benedict of Glenwood lost control of the 2005 Ford while entering the Playhouse parking lot. Benedict missed the turn and struck the west side guardrail.