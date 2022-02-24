LISTEN TO WIN: Passes to Foo Fighters’ horror movie STUDIO 666

How do you top getting inducted into the Rock and Roll of Fame? Maybe by starring in your own horror film. Dave Grohl and his band Foo Fighters star in “Studio 666,” opening Friday, Feb. 25, in select theaters. Directed by B.J. McDonnell, it’s based on a story by Grohl in which the Foos — who joined the Rock Hall in October — try to record an album in a haunted Encino, Calif. mansion. The trailer and some leaked scenes indicate it will be a bloody good time, and the 66-minute film will be filled with cameos by the likes of Will Forte, Whitney Cummings, horror director John Carpenter, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega, Lionel Richie, Slayer guitarist Kerry King and others.
