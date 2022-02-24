ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN TO WIN: Passes to Foo Fighters’ horror movie STUDIO 666

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter for a chance to win a Fandango movie code for the upcoming horror comedy, STUDIO...

Guitar World Magazine

Dave Grohl has recorded an entire album of metal music to coincide with the release of Foo Fighters' new horror movie, Studio 666

Dave Grohl has revealed that he's recorded an entire metal album for Dream Widow, the fictitious band that appears in the upcoming feature-length horror movie, Studio 666. The plot of the film sees the Foo Fighters set up to record their 10th studio LP in a dilapidated mansion in Encino, LA, only to find supernatural forces threatening “both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.
The Oakland Press

Foo Fighters rock theaters with new horror film

How do you top getting inducted into the Rock and Roll of Fame? Maybe by starring in your own horror film. Dave Grohl and his band Foo Fighters star in “Studio 666,” opening Friday, Feb. 25, in select theaters. Directed by B.J. McDonnell, it’s based on a story by Grohl in which the Foos — who joined the Rock Hall in October — try to record an album in a haunted Encino, Calif. mansion. The trailer and some leaked scenes indicate it will be a bloody good time, and the 66-minute film will be filled with cameos by the likes of Will Forte, Whitney Cummings, horror director John Carpenter, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega, Lionel Richie, Slayer guitarist Kerry King and others.
Studio 666 Review: Evil Dead Meets Spinal Tap in Hilarious Horror-Comedy Starring the Foo Fighters

It would be easy to dismiss a movie wherein the main selling point is that it's starring a band. It's a coin flip; for every A Hard Day's Night there's a Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park, and though Studio 666 leans more into the kitschy dealings of the latter, the Foo Fighters' horror-comedy clearly came from a place of admiration for the genre and a dedication to actually delivering on what it promises. Hailing from a story by frontman Dave Grohl, and starring him and his bandmates as themselves, Studio 666 follows the Foo Fighters as they look for a new location to develop and record their tenth album. The place they land on is a dilapidated house in California with a spooky past, leading to a series of bizarre deaths, demonic possession, and some light cannibalism.
