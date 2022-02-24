ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Students At St. Nicholas Cathedral School Pray For Ukraine

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Chicago’s Ukrainian community learns more about Russia’s...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford unites to pray for Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of residents gathered outside of a Rockford Eastern European church on Monday, praying and lending their support to those fighting and surviving in Ukraine. “We don’t need more hate in the world,” said Orthodox Priest Jonathan Bannon of Christ the Saviour Orthodox Church. “We need to respond to this with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Citizens Voice

Residents with Ukraine ties pray for peace

Local residents with ties to Ukraine are praying for peace as Russia’s encroaching military might continued ramping up tensions in Eastern Europe on Sunday. “It’s very upsetting,” said Jerry Umlah, a parishioner at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Edwardsville. “There are people here that still have family in Ukraine. I know our pastor has family there. There are some parishioners who go back to Ukraine annually or semi-annually, so it’s hard not knowing what’s going on there.”
RELIGION
Newswatch 16

'It's just not right' - Praying for peace in Ukraine

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Fr. Nestor Iwasiw has been praying for peace in Ukraine for the last several weeks, but on Thursday morning, those prayers grew more urgent, after Russia launched an invasion there. "The only way we can overcome this evil is through prayer," Fr. Iwasiw said. Fr. Iwasiw...
OLYPHANT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Cbs#Ukrainian#Cbs 2
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine: Concerns mount as black people report racism while fleeing war zone

Scores of African refugees in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Herald-Dispatch

Huntington community gathers to pray for Ukraine

HUNTINGTON — People in the Huntington community gathered in the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church sanctuary Saturday evening to pray for the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week, and The Associated Press has reported that while President Vladimir Putin hasn’t disclosed his ultimate...
HUNTINGTON, WV
BBC

Ukraine conflict: Hundreds join Lincoln Cathedral vigil

Hundreds of people have gathered for a vigil in Lincoln to show support for the people of Ukraine. The event included a two-minute silence and was held outside Lincoln Cathedral, which was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter,...
PROTESTS
WFAA

San Fernando Cathedral bells toll for Ukraine

SAN ANTONIO — In downtown Sunday morning as the sun shined bright, you could hear the bells toll at the city's center. The sounds were coming from the two towers of San Fernando Cathedral, the oldest standing church building in Texas. Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller spoke to KENS 5's Sue...
RELIGION
Cat Country 102.9

Montanans Pray For, Support Ukraine

From the Ukrainian natives organizing prayer vigils, to bars pulling Russian vodka off of the shelves- Montanans are showing support for the Ukrainian people. We got the first hand perspective of a native of Ukraine who now lives in Montana. One of our great radio listeners who has jumped in on the on-air conversations from time to time is Oxana in Billings. She has been living in Montana for about three years now, and has been in the United States for about 8 years.
BILLINGS, MT
Standard-Speaker

Carmelite nuns pray for Ukraine

SUGARLOAF TWP. — A small community of Byzantine Rite Discalced Carmelite nuns gathered inside their small gold-domed chapel on West County Road Monday afternoon to pray for Ukraine and the world.
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy