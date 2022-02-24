Students At St. Nicholas Cathedral School Pray For Ukraine

Scores of African refugees in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...

