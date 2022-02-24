APD: Disturbance between neighbors led to shooting death at NE Austin apartments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said a man died at a northeast Austin apartment complex Thursday and it’s being investigated as a homicide.

APD said during a briefing that a person of interest is in custody and it’s also talking to a witness about what happened at 9:15 a.m. at the Eryngo Hills apartment complex at 9345 E. U.S. Highway 290.

“This appears to be a disturbance between neighbors which ended in a deadly confrontation,” APD public information officer Jose Mendez said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man with “obvious trauma” to his body outside of an apartment door. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m.

Mendez said a weapon was recovered after the incident took place. He also said this is APD’s 14th homicide investigation of 2022.

