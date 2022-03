Ever since the current-generation Ford Ranger landed on these shores—finally—a few years back, we've been looking abroad with some envy at the Ranger Raptor offered globally with swollen fenders, big ground clearance, and a twin-turbocharged diesel engine with a stinking 369 lb-ft of torque. Anyone holding out hope for that particular Ranger Raptor, we're sorry—it's not coming, and it never will. But there's great news for you: The next one is. The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor isn't only better than that old truck, but it's also coming to America. And wait until you get a load of its specs.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO