White House outlines more steps to ease congested supply chains, aid U.S. industry

By Clyde Hughes
 4 days ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that the United States has taken another step to improve supply chain issues upon receiving new assessments of the problems by several cabinet-level agencies that identify weaknesses and solutions.

Administration officials said they received studies on the issue from the Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, Energy, Agriculture, Transportation and Health departments. The White House followed with a capstone report that highlights what the government has done to fix difficulties in supply chains.

The White House said it's taking new actions that will put the U.S. economy on a path toward "long-term resilience" across critical supply chains, and "institutionalize supply chain resilience" throughout the federal government.

"[We] completed a comprehensive review of the supply chains for four critical products, identified solutions to secure those supply chains against a wide range of risks and vulnerabilities, and established a first-of-its-kind Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force," the White House said in a statement.

"These actions are contributing to a historic recovery in American manufacturing and industrial strength."

Among the actions announced Thursday are efforts to bolster U.S.-made products through reforms to the Buy American Act, create the Defense Production Act Investment Program to expand health resources and restore U.S. global leadership in supply chains.

"There is still more to be done," the White House added. "The president is committed to passing comprehensive competitiveness legislation like the COMPETES/USICA bills put forward in the House and the Senate to strengthen our supply chains, grow domestic manufacturing and help us outcompete China and the rest of the world."

The departmental reports also highlight the impact that the bipartisan infrastructure law is making to plug supply chain issues.

Earlier this week, Biden announced new investments for domestic production of key minerals that aim to reduce reliance on foreign materials and ease congestion in supply chains.

Comments / 5

Harry Callahan
4d ago

Task forces, programs with fancy names. Anybody read anything in this article that gives you confidence this things going to get fixed?

Reply
2
