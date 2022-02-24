UPDATE: Name released of woman killed in Gibson County crash
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The woman killed in a crash on US 41 near the Toyota plant in Gibson County has been identified by a family member as 27-year-old Rachel Pennington of Fort Branch.
According to officials, Pennington was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A family member of Pennington has identified the four-month-old that was also ejected during the accident as Pennington’s son, Benji. According to the family member, Benji is listed as being in critical but stable condition.Passengers in fatal US 41 wreck not wearing seatbelts, infant was not strapped in
A GoFundMe that was set up by a family member of Pennington can be found here .
