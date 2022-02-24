ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Onalaska man arrested for stealing from assisted living residents

By Jourdan Vian
 4 days ago

VIROQUA (WKBT) — An Onalaska man was arrested this week after he was accused of stealing from residents at the Vernon County assisted living facility where he worked.

Justin P. Reilley, 29, is facing multiple accusations of felony theft, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says he was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation.

Police searched Reilley’s Onalaska residence and found stolen financial items.

Vernon County investigators say Reilley admitted to taking them while he was employed as a certified nursing assistant at the facility.

Reilley has not yet been charged. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Colfax man arrested in Eau Claire for 6th OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 45-year-old Colfax man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. State troopers arrested Steven Zachman early Sunday morning at approximately 2:07 a.m, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 312 at Losan Ave. for a speed violation. A subsequent investigation was conducted on Zachman.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Semi rolls over leaving three people pinned in Jackson County

HIXTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Three people were injured after a semi rolled over on Interstate 94 near Hixton in Jackson County. The crash was reported at just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency services from Hixton Fire Department, Hixton EMS and Mayo Clinic EMS arrived at mile marker 97 west to find a semi on its side and an SUV pinned underneath. Helicopters from Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, GundersenAIR and Life Link were requested and all three landed on I-94.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Multiple overdoses — some resulting in deaths — investigated in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Medical Examiners Office is investigating multiple overdoses  and potential overdoses that have occurred during the past eight days. Some of the overdoses resulted in death. Suspected drugs and the number of overdoses or deaths were not released. Local resources to help those struggling with drug addiction: La Crosse County Human Services...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

State Patrol ID Winona woman killed after crashing into semi

WINONA (WKBT) — The Minnesota State Patrol on Thursday identified the woman who died after crashing into a semi as Kendra L. Atherton-Guenther. Twenty-nine-year-old Atherton-Guenther of Winona was driving south on Hwy. 61 in snow and ice conditions at just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when she hit the semi, which was parked on the shoulder just south of Sugar Loaf...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man charged in crash that killed WSU student Hannah Goman

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona man is facing a homicide charge in Minnesota after the crash that killed Winona State University student Hannah Goman. Adam S. Anderson, 35, Winona, was charged Tuesday with criminal vehicular homicide in Winona County Circuit Court. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Anderson was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado the wrong way down Highway...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse, local police to search for missing student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, local police and the family of Hamud Faal will be in Riverside Park Saturday to search for the missing UW-L student. Twenty-five-year-old Faal was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. The La Crosse Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them. The search...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winona woman killed in crash

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT)- A 29-year-old Winona woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a semi. It happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the south bound lanes of Highway 61 south of Sugar Loaf View Rd in Winona. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was parked on...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

