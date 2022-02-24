Onalaska man arrested for stealing from assisted living residents

VIROQUA (WKBT) — An Onalaska man was arrested this week after he was accused of stealing from residents at the Vernon County assisted living facility where he worked.

Justin P. Reilley, 29, is facing multiple accusations of felony theft, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says he was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation.

Police searched Reilley’s Onalaska residence and found stolen financial items.

Vernon County investigators say Reilley admitted to taking them while he was employed as a certified nursing assistant at the facility.

Reilley has not yet been charged. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

