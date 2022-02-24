Philly Woman Arrested in Lincoln University Senior’s Fatal Stabbing
By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
4 days ago
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a Lincoln University senior’s fatal stabbing last week in a residence hall at the Pennsylvania school. Nydira Smith is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly...
A Florida woman angry with her ex-boyfriend decided to take it out on one of his most prized possessions: his 3-year-old pug. An allegedly drunk Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, refused to leave her ex Eric Adeson’s home in Clearwater on Sunday after an argument, Adeson’s lawyers told WFLA. She later threw Adeson’s cell phone, keys, and his pug Bucky from the seventh-floor apartment before hitting Adeson herself, police said, with multiple residents witnessing the dog’s fatal plummet. Vaughn was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery. Adeson has also filed a restraining order against Vaughn. “I’m devastated,” Adeson said. “It’s like a blur.”
On Nov. 5, 2020, two men arrived outside the Philadelphia Convention Center by way of a silver Hummer displaying a QAnon sticker. Inside the building, ballots from the recently concluded election were being counted, and would soon affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the state and the Electoral College. But police said the two men, who drove from Virginia, were spotted nearby, and had pistols on them. A spokesman for a pro-Trump group one of them belonged to told a local newspaper they went there “to see if they could be of any assistance and scope out what’s happening.” Neither had a permit to carry in Pennsylvania, and they were arrested that day.
A Chula Vista, California, woman became so angry during a dispute over chores with her aunt that she allegedly killed her relative. Elizabeth Maria Memea, 32, was arrested Monday after detectives found her 52-year-old aunt, Leticia Hernandez, dead under a pile of clothes after performing a wellness call. Their investigation determined Memea strangled her aunt during an argument Friday about cleaning their house, according to KNBC. “During the argument, Memea … attacked Hernandez by choking and eventually killing her,” a lieutenant said. Memea was booked at a local jail without bail, and her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
A Fort Worth man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes, was found under his house. The suspect, Valerian Osteen, had been out of jail on bond for two domestic violence charges involving Grimes when she went missing. He also had five prior felony convictions. As reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a “danger assessment” by the DA’s office concluded Grimes was in “extreme danger” should Osteen be released, and the young mother of two had reportedly been hiding from him when she disappeared. Officers conducted a search of Osteen’s property after locating Grimes’ abandoned car nearby and made the grim discovery. A Facebook post by a family friend stated, “She had the strength to go report the abuse and NOTHING happened as a result. She had no protection and when they allowed him to bail out. He set his sights on revenge.”
At least one person died and police estimate another 13 were shot early Saturday morning at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas. Officers responded to the lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. After securing the scene, responders tended to the wounded by administering CPR and fastening tourniquets. The victims, who are believed to all be adults, were rushed to hospitals where two remain in critical condition. FOX 5 reports that investigators have yet to identify a suspect.
Comments / 0