ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 10:04AM CST until February 25 at 12:00AM CST by NWS St Louis MO

By National Weather Service
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Snow and sleet. Additional snow accumulations up to two. inches and sleet accumulations around one quarter of an inch. Some. light freezing drizzle mixed in early on...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Winter weather continues Thursday

The start of the work week was very nice but we saw big changes mid-week and that will continue into Thursday and parts of the weekend. Temps will be well below average until Sunday. Then into early next week we get back to a warmer pattern. There is still a...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

STORM MODE: Thursday's winter storm features ice, sleet, snow chances

It has been a warm and mild start to the week. The second winter storm of the month is on the way and it looks to be a doozy... or not. Rain will kick off the system on Wednesday afternoon. By the evening we will have a chance for non-severe thunderstorms. This may bring heavy rain to some locations.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Central Illinois#Freezing Drizzle#Traveler Modot Org Map
WTAJ

Freezing rain and sleet tonight, slick Friday morning commute

Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
B102.7

Deep-Freeze Wind Chills Delay Schools Starting on Wednesday

School delays and cancellations - Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Madison, St. Thomas & Madison Christian 2 hrs late. You live here. You know how cold it gets, and by now you're probably used to it, but you should probably brace yourself because the National Weather Service issued a La Niña advisory last month and said, "La Niña winters in the southern tier of the US tend to be warmer and drier, while the northern tier and Canada tend to be even colder.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Winter Storm Warning: Heavy Mix of Rain, Sleet, and Snow Coming for Midwest

Areas in the midwest are bracing for yet another winter storm including a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. The storm is expected to hit some areas along the midwest early Thursday morning. So far, winter storm warnings have been issued for La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, counties in Illinois as well as parts of Cook and Will counties. Thursday’s warning also includes some areas in Indiana.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sand Hills Express

Winter storm dumps multiple inches of snow on the Northeast

An ongoing winter storm that’s made its way across the nation this week has dumped multiple inches of snow on the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are forecast to improve overnight as the system moves off the New England coast. By Friday afternoon, Maine reported the...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 14:22:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for lightweight, high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy