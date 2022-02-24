ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man arrested, accused of exposing himself near a school

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
John Brock

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested, accused of exposing himself at a school near Edison and Quanah Avenue.

Police say they responded to an indecent exposure call Tuesday afternoon. The caller said that a man pulled down his pants and yelled curse words at her.

Officers say John Brock committed the crime. He was later found at a nearby gas station, with an ID card and several credit cards that were not his.

Brock has been charged with false impersonation and indecent exposure.

Gary Garrett
4d ago

Now that you have this perve in custody,make sure he gets some serious time.People like that don't change,they only become worse...

Tulsa, OK
